Got 1 min? Taxis can now be ordered via Uber app in Cancún

Cancún is now offering taxi transportation via Uber, thanks to a long-awaited agreement between the Andrés Quintana Roo taxi union and the popular ride-share digital app.

In a statement, Uber said the agreement “will enhance mobility within the most important tourist destination in the country, which today reaffirms its position as a global city at the level of London, New York, and Rome.”

When a user opens the Uber app, they will now be given the choice of traveling in a taxi or an Uber. The app says that adding taxi-type vehicles will improve waiting times and the city transportation experience.

Taxi drivers can register on the Uber Driver app if they meet the platform’s requirements. Once registered, they can start accepting trip requests from users through the app.

“Technology will allow taxi drivers to become competitive once again and serve as a benchmark for the good service we provide to citizens,” the union General Secretary Rubén Carrillo said.

Uber was granted permission to operate in Quintana Roo earlier this year, but strong opposition from local taxi groups has led to conflict, sometimes putting tourists in the middle.

Uber added that the app’s safety features will also be accessible for taxi services. This includes the Ride Check technology, which identifies any unusual activity, such as route changes or unexpected stops. The app will also offer a PIN code feature to ensure users get into the correct vehicle.

The new ride features came into effect Dec. 15 and are available for all Uber users in Cancun.

With reports from La Jornada Maya