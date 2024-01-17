Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Government says Jaguar Park in Tulum will open by February

By MND Staff
Tulum's new Jaguar Park, which includes the world famous ruins, is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. (INAH)

Tulum’s new Jaguar Park is almost ready to open, according to the Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development Minister Román Meyer Falcó, who said “the last details” of construction work are being finalized. 

Located in northeastern Tulum, Jaguar Park stretches over 2,249 hectares encompassing numerous protected natural areas such as beaches, forests, the Tulum Archaeological Zone and the Tulum National Park. The site will also house an archaeological museum and a hotel.

The sprawling site takes in acres of jungle and ancient Maya ruins. (Román Meyer Falcón)

During his latest visit to the construction site on Jan. 12, Meyer explained they are “making progress” as they have already finished “the most important part”, including the primary access point, while the southern access point and beach access points are almost done. 

In October 2023, part of the park caught fire and was destroyed during initial construction. Despite the incident, the project is scheduled to open only slightly behind schedule.

“We hope to conclude everything by the end of January or the beginning of February,” he added.  

Once the Jaguar Park operates at total capacity, Meyer said the government plans to use electric vehicles to shuttle guests between the museum, hotel, beaches, and ruins. The park will also contain extensive cycling routes. 

Recently, the park added a further 300 hectares, in which the Archaeological Zone Hotel and the Maya Culture center are being constructed. Both projects are expected to be completed by March.

Meyer said the Jaguar Park will be jointly managed by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the National Defense Ministry (Sedena).

With reports from Radio Fórmula and La Jornada Maya

