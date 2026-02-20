Guanajuato’s airport is getting a massive 2.88 billion-peso, 4-year facelift

The Guanajuato International Airport is getting a massive facelift, with a total of 2.88 billion pesos (US $166.8 million) earmarked for improvements through the next four years.

Guanajuato Governor Libia Dennise García made the announcement on Wednesday, saying in a social media post that the “most important modernization phase of the last two decades … will strengthen the airport’s operational capacity, improve passenger experience and consolidate Guanajuato’s connectivity with Mexico and the world.”

The new investment ensures that the ongoing expansion project — which saw 740 million pesos (US $42.9 million) spent in 2025 — will modernize strategic infrastructure and support the airport’s sustained growth.

The announcement was made after consultations with the Airport Terminal Advisory Commission and meetings with Jessica Paola Olivo Moreno, the administrator of the Pacific Airport Group (GAP), which manages the airport.

The funds will be disbursed over the next four years: 222 million pesos (US $12.86 million) in 2026; 705 million pesos ($40.8 million) in 2027; 671 million pesos ($38.9 million) in 2028; and 523 million pesos ($30.3 million) in 2029.

Key improvements will include the expansion of the terminal building by more than 23 percent, allowing for more streamlined security, immigration and boarding procedures, as well as enhanced customer service.

The baggage claim area will become 49% larger and two new lines will be added at the Inspection Point. Also part of the expansion plan are three new boarding gates, bringing the total to nine, as well as two new baggage carousels.

Additionally, five autonomous immigration checkpoints will be established so as to expedite passenger flow and the Last Waiting Room area will be expanded by 150%.

The airfield will also get a makeover, with the aircraft apron expanded by 58% and three new airplane gates added, bringing the total to 15.

The airport — also known as El Bajío International Airport and located in the municipality of Silao — handles over 3 million passengers annually and maintains connections with more than 21 national and international destinations.

With reports from Quadratín Bajío and Milenio