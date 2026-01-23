Friday, January 23, 2026
Air Europa will open a new direct flight from Guanajuato to Madrid

Guanajuato Governor Libia García poses with Air Europa executives)
Guanajuato Gov. Libia Denisse García finalized the agreement with airline executives and Spanish authorities during her visit to Madrid for FITUR 2026, an international tourism industry event. (Libia García Muñoz Ledo/X)

Guanajuato Governor Libia Dennise García on Thursday announced that Air Europa airline will establish direct flights from Madrid to her state’s primary international airport this year.

García — in Spain on a working tour as part of her participation in Madrid’s International Tourism Fair, FITUR 2026 — said the new Bajío-Madrid air link is the result of an agreement her government signed with Air Europa. 

Richar Clark Air Europa CEO
Richard Clark, the recently appointed CEO of Air Europa, met with Guanajuato authorities in Madrid to hammer out the agreement on the airline’s new direct flight from Madrid to Guanajuato’s main airport in the city of Silao. (@BTFR/on X)

“We are very pleased, particularly that it will be a direct flight,” she said after her meeting with Richard Clark, Air Europa’s CEO. “This contributes to the effort we are making to promote Guanajuato as a world-class destination.”

The Bajío International Airport — located in Silao about 45 kilometers from the state capital, Guanajuato city — is the state’s main international airport.

The frequencies and dates for the new route have not yet been determined, but García indicated that the goal is for the flight to begin operating this year. 

“This will strengthen the state’s international connectivity, boost European tourism and generate economic benefits for various productive sectors,” she said.

This new air flight is expected to strengthen economic activity in sectors such as hotels, restaurants and services, consolidating the state as a strategic hub in the global tourism and business network.

In a social media post, García said the agreement is “the result of the work we are doing here at [FITUR 2026], knocking on doors, building alliances and demonstrating that Guanajuato is an international-caliber destination, with identity, vibrant culture and a lot of heart.”

During the current tour, García presided over the signing of the Framework Agreement of Understanding between the state of Guanajuato and the Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha. The goal of the FAU is to promote tourism, cultural exchange and bilateral collaboration.

“We continue to strengthen our ties with the world,” she said. “Today we have a full agenda here at FITUR, and what we see is that there is a large European market for traveling to Guanajuato.”

With reports from Quadratín Bajío, Milenio and Guanajuato.Travel

