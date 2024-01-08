How many people have traveled on the Maya Train so far?

The new Maya Train has transported over 15,000 passengers, the majority Mexican nationals, in its first three weeks of service.

According to director Óscar David Lozano Águila, the Palenque to Cancún line has so far made 144 trips, transporting 15,579 people since opening to the public on Dec. 16.

The 1,554-kilometer-long railroad, which is designed to serve both tourists and residents in the southern states of Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, has been inaugurated in stages. An initial 14 stations went into service on Dec. 16, with eight more stations opening on Dec. 31. The entire railroad and its 34 stations are expected to be operational by Feb. 29.

The round-trip routes with the highest demand are Campeche to Cancún and Campeche to Merida-Teya.

The Maya Train is one of President Andrés Manuel López Óbrador’s most important public works, as his administration seeks to revive passenger train service across the country.

Despite criticism from local groups over its environmental and cultural impact, passenger data reveals that 4,824 tickets were sold to local residents from Dec. 16 to Jan. 5, with 8,368 tickets sold to national tourists. Only 401 international tourist tickets were sold during this time period.

Passengers have shared a range of reviews during the Maya Train’s first weeks of operation, celebrating the achievement and lamenting onboard menu mishaps and delays of up to five hours.

During his Friday morning press conference AMLO recognized that his flagship projects are still facing some obstacles to their optimal operation. “We are making sure that the Train, like the Mexicana airplanes, leaves on time, that it arrives on time, that it does not fail in any way,” the president said.

The president also stressed that the units used for the Maya Train are new, so “the technicians are there trying to make sure they don’t fail.”

“Everything will be corrected – that is the thing about starting ahead of time — it gives us time to get things right,” he added.

Once fully operational, the Maya Train expects to serve up to three million passengers annually.

With reports from El Financiero, Aristegui and El Diario