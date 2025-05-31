Is summer the best time to visit Los Cabos?

Summer is the season that sees the fewest visitors in Los Cabos. That’s been true traditionally and confirmed by statistics from the Los Cabos Tourism Board (Fiturca) over the past five years. However, that doesn’t mean it’s the worst time to visit. On the contrary, there are several good reasons why it may be the best time to plan your Los Cabos vacation.

Weather, it must be admitted, isn’t necessarily one of them. It’s very hot in Los Cabos in the summertime, and months like August and September are when the region is most likely to see tropical storms or occasionally even hurricanes. Nor is there the delightful contrast to frigid temperatures elsewhere that makes Los Cabos a wonderful place to visit during winter or early spring, the height of its high tourism season.

How hot is it in Los Cabos during the summer?

It’s hot, sure, but not significantly hotter than other popular beach-based tourist destinations. The average daily high temperature in Los Cabos in June is between 89 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, slightly warmer than the average of 85 in Honolulu. July and August are slightly hotter, but the average daily highs are only 91 degrees. Honolulu, by contrast, a competitor for the same tourist dollars, sees average temperatures of 86 and 87 F during those months. That’s not a significant difference, and let’s be honest: Outside the southern hemisphere, it’s hot in August everywhere.

So now that we have that out of the way, let’s get to some of the reasons why summer is such a great season to visit Los Cabos.

Low hotel rates and less competition for rooms

Los Cabos is acclaimed for its many luxury destinations, but even those of substantial means would, all things considered, prefer to pay less. Welcome to summer. The average daily room rates are still the highest in Mexico, US $425 in June, $415 in July and $366 in August as of 2024. However, for context, they’re also more modest than during any other season for the destination. The average rate during March last year was $553, meaning June rates were 23% less, July 24% and August 33%. Those numbers suggest a real discount for traveling during what is still perceived to be the slow season.

Since fewer people visit during summer — about 780,000 compared to 1.2 million in winter — that means not only are rates lower, but there’s also less competition to get them.

Peak outdoor conditions and discount rates

Los Cabos became popular as a tourist destination in the 1950s and 1960s because of its superb fishing, with marlin being particularly sought after and abundant. One notable sign of how Los Cabos has changed through the decades is that in March 2024, the month with the highest hotel rates, was also the month when the fewest billfish were caught.

Meanwhile, during the summer, the fishing is terrific. Los Cabos’ famous fishing tournament season starts in June and runs through the first week of November. Last year, July was the month when the most billfish were caught. August and September weren’t nearly as good for billfish, but these months bring peak conditions for snorkeling and diving, thanks to warmer water temperatures and optimal visibility.

Surfing conditions on the Sea of Cortés-side beaches also peak during summer. Are you seeing a trend here? Many outdoor activities for which Los Cabos is most associated feature their best conditions during all or parts of the summer season. Given this fact, you might think the rates for these activities are higher. Quite the contrary: Like hotel rates, the prices for activities during summer are lower than at any other time of year.

Let’s take golf, for instance. Golf doesn’t really have a season. In Los Cabos — home to 18 golf courses, most of which are of world-class quality — there is no bad time to play. But in terms of prices, summer is undoubtedly the best time as more publicly playable courses offer deals and discounts.

For example, at Puerto Los Cabos, where golfers can choose 18 holes from the 27 designed by major champions Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman, morning tee times from November 1 to May 15 stood at US $395. From May 16 to June 30, those rates decreased to $335, and from July 1 to October 15 they dropped to $260. That’s a 34% discount from the rates in early May to those in July. At other courses, it’s a similar story.

Summer is a more family-friendly time to visit Los Cabos

If you’re planning a summer beach vacation for your family, two things you want are great beaches and plenty of sunlight. Los Cabos excels on both points. Its 125 miles of coastline encompasses innumerable sandy stretches, including more Blue Flag beaches — recognized for great amenities, services and conditions — than any other municipality in Mexico. As for the sunlight, Los Cabos boasts about 350 sunny days a year. However, all sunny days aren’t created equal. There are about two more hours of sunlight a day in summer than in winter. Those hours matter when you’re trying to maximize time for what you and your family want to do most on your vacation, like go to the beach or enjoy outdoor activities.

Warmer water temperatures make for good snorkeling and diving, and the same is true for swimming. The average water temperature in July in Los Cabos is 80 degrees Fahrenheit. By August, the temperature increases to 84 degrees. So not only is there more sunlight, but there’s also more time you and your family can comfortably remain in the water.

The hotel rates are less expensive, activities are discounted, there’s more sunlight and the water temperatures are warmer. Those are pretty good reasons to consider summer the best time to visit Los Cabos, and if you come during June or July, before temperatures heat up and there’s a risk of tropical storms, it’s case closed.

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.