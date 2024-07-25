New direct flight connecting Los Angeles and La Paz to launch this fall

Alaska Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight between La Paz International Airport (LAP) in the Mexican state of Baja California and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) starting Nov. 20.

Flights will depart on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Los Angeles at 10:45 a.m. and land in La Paz at 2:12 p.m. The return flight will depart La Paz at 3:02 p.m. and land in Los Angeles at 4:41 pm.

Starting in 2025, the service will increase to three weekly flights on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The new route will make Alaska Airlines the only United States carrier offering direct flights from a U.S. city to La Paz.

“During the winter months, our guests search for warm-weather travel destinations,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement, adding that the new route “caters to that demand by offering our guests the perfect escape to sunny skies, a vibrant city experience and warm hospitality,”

The airline also announced this week the launch of a new direct route between LAX and the northern city of Monterrey, beginning in February.

Baja California Sur Governor Víctor Manuel Castro Cosío celebrated the news of the connection to Los Angeles saying the new flight would boost tourism to La Paz from the United States and other parts of the world.

The La Paz airport has had a busy year so far. According to a report by the Pacific Airport Group (GAP), the airport saw a 19% annual increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2024, with a record number of 275,000 passengers.

“This achievement stems from two important efforts,” head of LAP Blanca Sarahí Castro Araiza said. “First, the consolidation of the city as a relevant tourist and business destination, and the significant investments that GAP is making [to the airport].”

La Paz is a popular destination as a gateway to the Gulf of California, which is home to one of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems in the world.

With reports from El Economista and BCS Noticias