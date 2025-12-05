New Panama-Los Cabos flight connects Baja to Central and South America

Los Cabos has just launched its first non-stop flight with Panama, operated by Copa Airlines, creating a new bridge between Baja California Sur and both Central and South America.

The flight connects Tocumen International Airport in Panama City with Los Cabos International Airport, marking the first time the popular resort city has a direct connection with Central America.

¡Así nos recibió Los Cabos, México! 🇵🇦✈️🇲🇽 Revive la emocionante inauguración de nuestra nueva ruta hacia este destino donde el mar y el desierto se encuentran para crear paisajes únicos. Los Cabos ahora se conecta con más de 85 destinos en 32 países de Norte, Centro y… pic.twitter.com/hx2RJtAM7y — Copa Airlines (@CopaAirlines) December 5, 2025

Officials from the Baja California Sur Ministry of Tourism, Economy and Sustainability (SETUE), the Embassy of Panama in Mexico, the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (Fiturca), the San José del Cabo Airport, and the Los Cabos Hotel Association participated in the welcoming ceremony.

“We are very pleased with the start of the flight,” said Fernando Ojeda, the state deputy secretary of tourism. “This connection, the result of joint work between the state government and Fiturca, represents a strategic opportunity to diversify tourism, attract investment and consolidate trade relations with a region of great potential.”

Two jets, the Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft, will fly the route, which carries 160 passengers with a flight time of around five hours each way. The route will operate three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

This new connection eliminates layovers in Mexico City or U.S. airports, reducing travel time and facilitating the arrival of visitors from Central and South America. Through Copa Airlines’ “Hub of the Americas” in Panama, Los Cabos has access to more than 20 destinations in the region, including Latin American countries like Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

This new flight adds to the sustained, albeit moderate growth of the Los Cabos airport.

Last year, the airport welcomed 3.9 million visitors, a figure directly linked to the increase in domestic and international air arrivals. Meanwhile, reports from the Tourism Observatory indicated that SJD saw over 2.8 million passengers between January and September this year — up 2.5% in domestic traffic and 0.3% in international traffic compared to the same period of 2024.

With reports from Diario El Independiente and El Economista