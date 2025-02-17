Marina Vallarta: Puerto Vallarta’s polished side

For as long as I’ve lived in Puerto Vallarta, I’ve always shied away from the marina. It was too polished. Too planned. Too full of tourists. Marina Vallarta has long been the domain of sunburnt cruise-goers, yachters with suspiciously perfect tans and travelers who like their vacations served with a side of yacht envy.

But the thing about writing off an entire neighborhood is that you miss out on its hidden gems. And, as it turns out, Marina Vallarta has a few worth breaking my own rules for. So whether you’re here to kill an afternoon, refuel after a boat tour or just see what all the fuss is about, here’s my guide to the best spots: some fancy, some casual but all proof that even the most touristy corners of PV have their moments.

Mr Cream: Breakfast worth waking up for

If you’re anything like me, breakfast usually means a hastily made coffee and whatever fruit is in the fridge piled on some yogurt. But Mr. Cream? This place makes me want to be a morning person. Stacks of fluffy pancakes, croissant sandwiches oozing with cheese and coffee that actually gets me moving— it’s brunch, but make it indulgent.

Porto Bello: Classic marina dining

I used to think of the marina as a place where overpriced, underwhelming meals were the norm. Porto Bello is a different story. A plate of perfectly cooked pasta, a glass of wine and a waterfront view? I get why this place has been around forever. It’s classic, it’s elegant and it makes you forget that you’re in one of PV’s most touristy districts.

Victor’s Place: Casual but iconic

Marina Vallarta can feel a little too polished. But Victor’s Place is the kind of spot that reminds me why I fell in love with PV in the first place. The margaritas are strong, the seafood is fresh and the vibe is unpretentious and welcoming. Is it a little touristy? Absolutely. But I like to lean into it here.

Fajita Banana: Live music and laid-back vibes

I’ll be honest: I was skeptical about a place called Fajita Banana. But then I found myself there on a random Friday night, beer in hand, listening to live music, and it all just made sense. No frills, no pretension—just solid food, a casual atmosphere and a reminder that not every meal needs a white tablecloth to be great.

Spin class at Pulse: A workout with a view

If there’s one thing the marina does well, it’s luxury, and Pulse takes luxury workouts to another level. The music is loud, the instructor somehow makes sweating fun and the post-class views make you forget how much your legs hurt. Plus, it’s the perfect justification for ordering extra guacamole later.

Tau Beach Club: Sun, sand and cocktails

Marina Vallarta isn’t exactly known for its beaches, but Tau Beach Club makes up for it with plush loungers, impeccable service and an exclusive, uncrowded vibe. It’s the kind of place where you sip a cocktail, dig your toes into the sand and enjoy the view of downtown PV way off in the distance.

Art & Market Marina Vallarta: Shopping magic

Every Thursday between October and May, the Vallarta marina transforms into a vibrant hub of local artisans, food vendors and live entertainment at the Art & Market Marina Vallarta. I went expecting a few overpriced souvenirs but walked away with fresh ceviche, a handwoven bag and a new appreciation for this weekly tradition. If you’re in the area on a Thursday, don’t miss it.

El Faro: Stunning sunset views

Even the most skeptical among us have to admit that Marina Vallarta does have one of the best views in town. Climb up to the El Faro lighthouse, grab a cocktail and watch the sun dip below the horizon. It’s the kind of scene that makes you forget, just for a moment, that you ever rolled your eyes at this place.

Rhythms of the Night: A tour actually worth the hype

Touristy dinner shows are typically the furthest from my vibe, but I’ll be the first to admit that Rhythms of the Night is totally worth it. Picture this: sailing across Banderas Bay at sunset, arriving at a candlelit beach, enjoying a surprisingly decent buffet dinner and watching a Cirque du Soleil-style performance under the stars. Yes, it’s over-the-top. Yes, it’s a little dramatic. And yes, I’d absolutely do it again.

Marina Vallarta: Polished, touristy… but not without its perks

I won’t lie to you and tell you that Marina Vallarta is a hidden gem. It’s actually the furthest from that. It’s exactly what you expect from a high-end waterfront enclave. But if you know where to look, you’ll find pockets of charm, incredible food and maybe — just maybe — a reason to come back. That’s true even for someone like me, who spent years acting like it wasn’t worth the effort.

Would I trade my favorite taco stand for a meal in the marina? Probably not. But will I admit that, sometimes, a perfectly cooked steak, a stunning sunset or an impromptu tequila shot from Victor himself makes it all worth it? Yes. Yes, I will.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com