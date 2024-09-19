Mexican ufologist Jaime Maussan offering an ‘out of this world’ Airbnb experience

The Mexican paranormal investigator Jaime Maussan, host of a UFO-themed television show that airs in several Spanish-speaking countries, is offering a free, one-night stay in his forest cabin that Airbnb says will be “out of this world.”

In a deal promoted through the booking platform, Maussan will welcome two guests, preferably UFO enthusiasts, into his home for an overnight stay on Oct. 5 — a Saturday night during World Space Week from Oct. 4-10.

Among other perks, the guests will get to enter the bunker where Maussan keeps evidence of his research on extraterrestrials, unidentified flying objects and undiscovered planets.

“After years of exploring the unknown, I want to invite the most passionate to share my most personal retreat: my house,” the host of the TV program “Tercer Milenio” (“Third Millennium”) posted this week on social media.

The booking process — which will commence on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. — “is not a contest,” Airbnb wrote in announcing the promotion. However, Maussan will determine the “winner” by reviewing and assessing each application. The booking does not include transportation.

Maussan, 71, is a journalist and self-described ufologist whose long list of discoveries and claims includes a startling presentation to the Chamber of Deputies — Mexico’s lower house of Congress — last year: two tiny bodies that he claimed were 1,000-year-old corpses of extraterrestrials.

His cabin, which is touted as having a great view of the heavens, is located in the Desierto de los Leones National Park, a 1,500-hectare woodland reserve in the southwestern area greater Mexico City.

Tucked into a verdant natural landscape, the cabin includes a bedroom with a queen bed for the visitors, plus a sky-viewing room with a telescope.

It is in this home that Maussan spent a lot of time doing research.

“Here I connect with nature and find inspiration to look up at the sky and wonder what lies beyond,” Maussan said. “To celebrate Space Week, I decided to open the doors of my home to two lucky visitors who are ready to face the mysteries that are beyond the scope of our understanding while enjoying this place, which is my lair within this dimension and on this planet.”

He said the cabin “is the perfect place to explore and reflect on the enigmas of the cosmos. I advise [you] to be ready to live a truly extraordinary experience.”

In addition to the researcher chatting with the guests about his theories, there will also be “an ancestral meal prepared by Maussan himself.”

Airbnb calls this new type of booking “Icons,” experiences that are hosted by entertainment and sports stars, world-class museums and other entities.

Several months ago, Airbnb announced its first 11 “Icons.” The list included sleeping in a “floating” house from the Disney-Pixar movie “Up,” spending a night in the Ferrari Museum in Italy, joining a living room session with singer Doja Cat and staying in Prince’s Purple Rain house in Minnesota.

To see the property, visit the Airbnb listing for “An out of this world stay, by Jaime Maussan.”

With reports from El País