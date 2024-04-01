Got 1 min? Mexicana launches flights to Los Cabos

State-owned airline Mexicana de Aviación will now offer flights to Los Cabos, Baja California Sur. On Monday, April 1, the airline inaugurated Los Cabos-bound flights from Felipe Ángeles International Airport near Mexico City (AIFA) and the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in Guadalajara (GDL).

Los Cabos was initially to be included as one of Mexicana’s inaugural destinations. However, aircraft operation problems and administrative issues prevented its connection with AIFA.

Mexicana is supposed to offer the most affordable flights on the domestic market, with average prices 20% lower than those of its main competitors. According to its website, the round-trip flight between AIFA and Los Cabos starts at 1,149 pesos (US $68) while the flight between AIFA and GDL starts at 899 pesos (US $53). The first route from AIFA has a stopover in Guadalajara.

Flights from AIFA will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, while flights from GDL will also operate on Sundays.

Mexicana, once the country’s flagship airline, relaunched operations on Dec. 26 with an inaugural flight to Tulum, Quintana Roo, after the government acquired the brand. It is based at both AIFA and the new Tulum International Airport and run by the Olmeca-Mexica-Maya company, a military-run firm.

Since its acquisition, the airline has faced several challenges including obtaining sufficient planes for its fleet. On March 27, a Texas-based company hired by the Mexican government to provide a range of services to Mexicana de Aviación, including obtaining aircraft, sued the airline in a New York court for US $840 million, accusing it of various breaches of contract.

The airline currently services 17 other destinations in Mexico.

With reports from El Financiero and Tribuna de México