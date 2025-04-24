Thursday, April 24, 2025
These new hotels and restaurants rank among the best in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler

A restaurant table set for a candlelit dinner but the ocean
A new Four Seasons Resort on the coast of Baja California Sur won praise for offering an experience that is both grounded and luxurious. (Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas)

Every year as spring sets in, the magazine Condé Nast Traveler releases its Hot List, a collection of the best new (or renovated) hotels, restaurants and cruise lines in the world. This year, two hotels and one restaurant in Mexico made it to the list.

A Mexican chef in the United States also won recognition for her restaurant Acamaya in New Orleans.

Mexico’s best new restaurant

Voraz — Roma Sur, Mexico City

Serving a novel menu that includes dishes like achiote-seasoned pig ears, oyster gorditas and savory churros, Voraz “is the most talked-about restaurant in the red-hot Roma Sur neighbourhood,” the magazine said. Housed in a former auto shop, Voraz’s kitchen is led by Mexican chef Emiliano Padilla, who has international experience in Michelin-starred restaurants such as The Breslin (NY), Fäviken (Sweden), Ryugin (Tokyo) and Noma (Copenhagen). Regarded as Mexico’s first gastro-cantina, Voraz’s inventive menu “expands diners’ understanding of Mexican cuisine” Condé Nast Traveler wrote.

Mexico’s best new hotels

Banyan Tree Veya — Valle de Guadalupe

Two photos show a dry Baja landscape with a hotel on a hill, and a room with a leather couch and fireplace
The new Banyan Tree hotel opened in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, last summer. (Banyan Tree Veya)

Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California, Mexico’s most famous wine region, is home to one of the world’s best new hotels: the wellness retreat Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe. Featuring 30 earth-toned pool villas, five restaurants and various regionally inspired spa treatments, the property is the first international luxury hotel in the area, placing the “Napa of Mexico” in the global spotlight. “Purists may wonder whether a wellness retreat is the right place for a winery,” Condé Nast Traveler said. “One glass of post-hydrotherapy red will erase any doubts.”

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol

Set on the coast between the towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo in Baja California Sur, the new Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas won accolades for its locally rooted take on luxury hospitality. “What sets it apart is that it stays true to its location and history while feeling thoroughly grounded in the present,” Condé Nast Traveler said. Reminiscent of a traditional Mexican village square, the hotel features a cobblestone drive and whitewashed buildings. It is also home to an artist-in-resident studio, a gourmet deli serving coffee and regional wines and spirits, and a spa.

