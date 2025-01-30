Mexico City named one of Nat Geo’s eight best food destinations for 2025

Once again, Mexico City has won international recognition after National Geographic Traveller included the capital city among its top food destinations for 2025.

“Mexico has long been a destination for foodies,” Nat Geo said in its list of the eight best food travel destinations for this year. It also noted that the Michelin Guide 2024 is yet another reason to travel there this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Directo al Paladar México (@directoalpaladarmexico)

Nat Geo highlighted El Califa de León, Mexico’s only taquería to have been awarded a Michelin star. This tiny and unpretentious taquería in the San Rafael neighborhood of Mexico City, has been around since 1968. According to the Michelin Guide, the signature beef-filet taco is “exceptional.”

The magazine gave a special mention to restaurants featured in the 50 World’s Best Restaurant list, including Pujol, Quintonil and Rosetta; “all of which are commended for their modern and inventive takes on Mexican cuisine,” Nat Geo said.

It’s not the first time Nat Geo has celebrated Mexico City’s variety of foods and dishes, the availability of which shifts constantly throughout the day. Tacos de guisado (with stew) are typically seen at breakfast and lunchtime as is barbacoa (slow-roasted meat). Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), or mixiote (pit-barbecued meat) are generally enjoyed at midday, while street-style tacos are mainly served at night.

And let’s not forget the ubiquitous tortillas, which can be enjoyed at every meal.

Nat Geo also praised the cheap prices and fast service of food stalls at markets and cocinas económicas (low-cost diners), which offer everything from freshly made tortillas to juices or fresh brews, seafood, desserts and garnachas, which are fried tortillas with refried beans and a variety of garnishes.

Finally, it featured Mexico City’s cantinas, which are the equivalent of a pub in the U.K. There will often be karaoke, live music and even mariachi bands. While cantinas mostly serve drinks, some surprise their guests with free appetizers. Other cantinas have a proper menu with traditional dishes like pancita (tripe soup), birria (meat stew), caldo de camarón (shrimp soup) and more.

“You can spend the day eating, drinking and singing,” Nat Geo said.

The magazine also recommended the restaurants La Blanca Café, El Canto de las Sirenas and La Especial de París.

In addition to Mexico City, Nat Geo featured Sicily, Italy; Cumbria, U.K; Alabama, U.S; Cape Town, South Africa; Busan, South Korea; Croatia; and Catalonia, Spain.

With reports from National Geographic