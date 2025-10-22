Wednesday, October 22, 2025


HomeTravel
Travel

Britain adds Mexico to its list of countries with risk of methanol poisoning

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
dangerous drink
Unlike ethanol, the signature ingredient in spirits, methanol can cause illness or death even in small amounts. (Shutterstock)

Britain has issued a methanol-poisoning warning for Mexico, following a global rise in cases of death and serious illness. 

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) extended its warning on Tuesday to eight new countries, which include, besides Mexico, Ecuador, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Peru, Uganda and Russia. 

drinker
Methanol is odorless and tasteless, so travelers are advised to avoid street-side or homemade alcohol. Buy only sealed or bottled drinks and be cautious with pre-mixed alcoholic drinks served in buckets or jugs. (@MiddleEast_24/X)

Previous warnings went out to Cambodia, Indonesia, Turkey, Costa Rica, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Fiji.

Methanol is an industrial alcohol that is often found in antifreeze and paint thinners. It has been known to be illegally mixed with the ethanol of spirit-based drinks and cocktails to reduce costs in certain countries. Unlike ethanol, even small amounts of methanol can cause blindness or death, according to the FCDO. 

As methanol is tasteless and odorless, it is difficult for consumers to detect. 

“Methanol poisoning can kill,” wrote U.K. Minister for Consular and Crisis Hamish Falconer in the warning statement. “It can be difficult to detect when drinking and early symptoms mirror ordinary alcohol poisoning. By the time travellers realise the danger, it can be too late.”

Warning signs can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness and confusion. Some of the more distinctive symptoms are blurred vision, blindness and difficulty breathing, which can develop between 12 and 48 hours after consumption. 

The FCDO warns that although it is impossible to completely remove the risk of methanol poisoning, travelers should:

  • Avoid consuming street-side or homemade alcohol.  
  • Purchase sealed or bottled drinks from licensed establishments. 
  • Be cautious of consuming pre-mixed, spirit-based drinks, such as cocktails, shots or drinks served in “buckets” or jugs. Be aware of the symptoms of methanol poisoning.
  • Seek urgent medical attention if you or someone you are travelling with show signs of methanol poisoning after drinking.  

The FCDO’s public service campaign “Know the Signs of Methanol Poisoning” highlights the dangers of methanol to help prevent potential cases. 

Rising number of cases in Brazil 

The number of methanol poisoning cases is on the rise throughout much of Latin America, but mostly in Brazil, with 225 confirmed cases in recent months, mainly in São Paulo state. 

In October, a 30-year-old woman became the third person to die within a month from methanol poisoning in São Paulo after consuming a vodka drink.

At least 11 businesses have been closed and more than 10,000 bottles of alcohol seized by authorities in response to the reports. It remains unclear whether the methanol contamination was intentional or accidental. 

With reports from The BBC and The New York Post

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Chichén Itzá ruins

Tourism to Mexico’s ancient ruins and museums surpasses pre-pandemic levels

MND Staff - 0
Between January and August, Mexico’s cultural sites attracted 6.9 million visitors and its museums 7.7 million, marking an increase of approximately 4% over the same period of 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
With just over 20,000 residents, Puerto Aventuras is the second-largest community in the municipality of Solidaridad, behind Playa del Carmen.

Puerto Aventuras resort community announces US $233M expansion

MND Staff - 1
The investment will go toward the construction of 140 residential apartments and 110 hotel rooms and will enable strategic alliances with social and environmental initiatives to promote the region’s well-being and long-term sustainability. 
Valle de Guadalupe

If you like the wine regions of Tuscany, then you will love Valle de Guadalupe in Mexico

Nellie Huang - 1
Italy's Tuscany region evokes visions of stunning scenery and incredible food and wines, but that can all be found in the state of Baja California as well!
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC