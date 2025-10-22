Britain adds Mexico to its list of countries with risk of methanol poisoning

Britain has issued a methanol-poisoning warning for Mexico, following a global rise in cases of death and serious illness.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) extended its warning on Tuesday to eight new countries, which include, besides Mexico, Ecuador, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Peru, Uganda and Russia.

Previous warnings went out to Cambodia, Indonesia, Turkey, Costa Rica, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Fiji.

Methanol is an industrial alcohol that is often found in antifreeze and paint thinners. It has been known to be illegally mixed with the ethanol of spirit-based drinks and cocktails to reduce costs in certain countries. Unlike ethanol, even small amounts of methanol can cause blindness or death, according to the FCDO.

As methanol is tasteless and odorless, it is difficult for consumers to detect.

“Methanol poisoning can kill,” wrote U.K. Minister for Consular and Crisis Hamish Falconer in the warning statement. “It can be difficult to detect when drinking and early symptoms mirror ordinary alcohol poisoning. By the time travellers realise the danger, it can be too late.”

Warning signs can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness and confusion. Some of the more distinctive symptoms are blurred vision, blindness and difficulty breathing, which can develop between 12 and 48 hours after consumption.

The FCDO warns that although it is impossible to completely remove the risk of methanol poisoning, travelers should:

Avoid consuming street-side or homemade alcohol.

Purchase sealed or bottled drinks from licensed establishments.

Be cautious of consuming pre-mixed, spirit-based drinks, such as cocktails, shots or drinks served in “buckets” or jugs. Be aware of the symptoms of methanol poisoning.

Seek urgent medical attention if you or someone you are travelling with show signs of methanol poisoning after drinking.

The FCDO’s public service campaign “Know the Signs of Methanol Poisoning” highlights the dangers of methanol to help prevent potential cases.

Rising number of cases in Brazil

The number of methanol poisoning cases is on the rise throughout much of Latin America, but mostly in Brazil, with 225 confirmed cases in recent months, mainly in São Paulo state.

In October, a 30-year-old woman became the third person to die within a month from methanol poisoning in São Paulo after consuming a vodka drink.

At least 11 businesses have been closed and more than 10,000 bottles of alcohol seized by authorities in response to the reports. It remains unclear whether the methanol contamination was intentional or accidental.

With reports from The BBC and The New York Post