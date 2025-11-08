New hotels and resorts in Los Cabos, 2025-2030

At least nine new hotels and resorts are slated to open in Los Cabos between now and 2030, adding an estimated 1,000 new rooms to the current inventory of 21,744, and bringing the total number of such properties up from 185 to 194.

The number of new hotels and resorts expected during this timeframe is in line with the pace of recent development. For example, 14 new accommodations premiered between 2015 and 2020, with eight more opening in the last five years. However, what’s really interesting is not the numbers but rather the properties themselves and the luxury brands behind them.

Los Cabos continues its transformation as a luxury destination

Over the past decade, several prominent luxury hospitality brands have opened hotels and resorts in Los Cabos, including the Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, and Nobu. That trend will continue moving forward, as St. Regis, Soho House, Aman, Raffles and Delano all enter the market.

Here’s an update on what new hotels and resorts are opening and when:

This resort has experienced numerous recent delays, a phenomenon not exactly unknown when it comes to opening new hotels … especially in Los Cabos. However, the Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol is currently accepting reservations and officially opens this month along La Ruta Escénica, less than 7 miles from Cabo San Lucas.

The Park Hyatt will feature 163 guest rooms and suites, and a host of high-end amenities, including five swimming pools and, at 59,000 square feet, the most expansive fitness and wellness facilities on the Baja California peninsula. Guests will also have tee time access to the Tom Weiskopf-designed Cabo del Col Desert Course.

Soho House has also seen some delays, not to mention confusion about the number of accommodations. When the project was first announced, it was expected to include 70 available accommodations for members. That number will actually only be 15 (12 casas and 3 casonas), albeit with an additional 45 residences and 5 villas built for owners.

Like Park Hyatt, Soho House will be set within the Cabo del Sol development, and when completed, will feature a signature restaurant, a trio of bars, a beach club, and a Soho Health Club with gym and wellness facilities. The architectural firm that designed Soho House, Sordo Madaleno in Mexico City, is lauded in Los Cabos for its elegant work on the iconic Westin Los Cabos and Solaz Los Cabos projects. Estimates for Soho House’s opening are early 2026.

Speaking of delays, the St. Regis has dealt with several — from the coronavirus pandemic to labor shortages — since announcing a 120-room hotel and 60 residences at Quivira on the Pacific Coast of Cabo San Lucas in 2017. However, the hotel is on track to open in the summer of 2026, according to the latest updates, and residences are also proceeding apace. Most have been sold, with many owners able to move in by the end of this year.

Guests at the hotel, when it does welcome them, will have access to the Jack Nicklaus-crafted golf course at Quivira, which features some truly spectacular views. The signature restaurant, meanwhile, will be helmed by acclaimed Mexican chef Carlos Gaytan, who earned a coveted Michelin star in 2013 for his Chicago-based Mexique.

The 1,500-acre Costa Palmas development at La Ribera on the East Cape is already home to one luxury resort: the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, which opened in 2019. In 2026, it should be joined by another, that being the five-star Amanvari from the Swiss boutique luxury hospitality brand Aman.

The resort will feature only 18 freestanding casitas, along with at least 24 residences. The former will be built on stilts with wraparound decks, swimming pools, and access to the onsite temazcal sweat lodge and open-air yoga pavilion. In return for the exclusivity and the attendant personalized service of such an intimate property — Aman typically features staff-to-guest ratios of 4:1 or even 6:1 — casitas are expected to fetch in the neighborhood of US $3,000 per night.

The Oleada Golf Links from four-time major champion Ernie “Big Easy” Els is scheduled to be completed by mid-2026 as part of the 860-acre Oleada development on the Pacific Coast of Cabo San Lucas, nestled between Diamante and Rancho San Lucas. Thus, the golf course will be ready and waiting for guests when the Grand Hyatt opens its 300-room property, reportedly by the end of next year. However, that won’t be the luxury accommodation option at Oleada.

The Conrad Los Cabos from Hilton — the Conrad chain is named for Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton — will join Grand Hyatt at Oleada by 2027 with a property consisting of 130 guestrooms, 40 residences, and, of course, numerous amenities. The design is courtesy of Architectos Legorreta, one of Mexico’s most acclaimed firms.

Hospitality brand SIRO from Kerzner International is a wellness specialist. No surprise, then, that the SIRO Palmilla, expected to open in 2027 in the Palmilla Reserve, just over a mile from the iconic One&Only Palmilla, reflects a focus on nutrition, fitness, relaxation and recovery. Perhaps the most intriguing amenity at the 120-room resort will be the onsite Recovery Lab, which will feature everything from cryotherapy chambers and vibroacoustic therapy beds to infrared and oxygen therapies.

Not much is known at present about these properties from luxury hospitality brands Delano and Raffles, since both were only recently announced. The Delano East Cape is expected to open in 2029, as is the Raflles Estera East Cape, but each could experience the sort of delays common to hotel and resort projects in Mexico.

It’s not even known, for instance, exactly where on the East Cape these resorts will be located, although that should be confirmed as soon as construction begins. What is confirmed is that the Delano East Cape will have 117 guestrooms and 60 residences, as well as 100 meters of beachfront access on the Gulf of California (known to locals as the Sea of Cortés). Raffles, meanwhile, will offer 80 guestrooms and 46 residences.

Chris Sands is the former Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best and writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook. He’s also a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily.