Friday, August 16, 2024
482 new international routes have opened to Mexico since 2018

In June, Mexico's airports saw their highest flight occupancy rate of 2024. (Fernando Carranza/Cuartoscuro)

According to the Tourism Ministry (Sectur), 482 new international routes have opened to Mexico since 2018.

This week, Sectur also reported 2,401,775 arrivals at Mexican airports during the month of June. The total number of passengers represented an 86% occupancy rate, the highest rate in 2024.

Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco
Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco said the Official Airline Guide projects a total of 35.9 million available seats on incoming flights from abroad this year, a 4.9% increase over total seats in 2023. (Andrea Murcia/Cuartoscuro)

Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco touted the high occupancy rate on arriving international flights, saying the increase in demand reflects the confidence international airlines have in Mexico as a market. He said noted the recent high occupancy rates presage strong growth in the tourism industry particularly this year.

Tourruco said the Official Airline Guide projects a total of 35.9 million available seats on incoming flights from abroad this year, a 4.9% increase over total seats in 2023. The airports in Cancún, Mexico City (the AICM) and Guadalajara will receive more than 70% of that total, accounting for 25.3 million seats.

“These projections reflect not only an increase in demand but also illustrate the confidence that international airlines have in Mexico as a market,” Torruco said.

Of the projected arrivals, the majority will be coming from North America. Sectur reported that more than 28 million visitors — or 78.5% — are expected from the United States and Canada, while another 4.4 million, or 12.3%, are expected from the rest of the Americas.

Europe will account for about 8.6% of international arrivals with a mere 0.6% coming from Asia. 

The top two airlines for international arrivals are American Airlines (14.5% of the total) and Aeroméxico (13.3%), which together were responsible for nearly 10 million arrivals.

According to the data, the most popular international routes to Mexico are Dallas-Cancún, Los Angeles-Guadalajara and Toronto-Cancún.

With reports from Forbes México, Infobae and Debate

