Mexico City’s most paw-some pet hotels

It seems that we’re living in a time where animals, predominantly dogs, are everywhere. Furry patrons can be found on various modes of transportation — from planes to trains to automobiles — as well as in restaurants, cafes and even Pilates class. A recent U.K. study found that 53% of travelers now take their pets on vacation, regardless of destination.

Travelers find Mexico to be especially welcoming to animals; nearly 70% of homes have pets. If you’re coming to Mexico City for a long weekend or something more extended, here are 10 pet-friendly hotels in the capital’s most popular neighborhoods.

Condesa

Walking around Condesa without a dog makes you “the weird one.” Everyone seems to be a dog owner, probably because life here revolves around walkable, tree-lined streets like Amsterdam, Álvaro Obregón and Orizaba, all peppered with pet-friendly cafés.

Parque México and Parque España sit at the heart of Condesa and are famous dog hubs, with wide paths, shade and a designated off-leash canine area known as the “zona de perros” (dog zone) and “Perrópolis.”

If the priority is living your normal daily routine — coffee, brunch, work on a laptop, long walks — without leaving your pet behind, this is one of the best zones in Mexico City to do it.

Set just a few blocks from Parque México, Andaz is one of the best pet-friendly hotel options in the area, thanks to Wooftop Beer Garden & Canine Club, a dedicated social space for pups and their owners.

While your dog is busy making new friends, you can hang out with a beer and a board game. The hotel itself caters to a youthful digital nomad crowd — check out the infinity pool on the rooftop, which boasts arguably the best skyline views in town. Those on a deadline will enjoy dedicated workspaces throughout, including a cozy matcha bar with plenty of electrical outlets.

You might like it if you’re: A younger couple, a remote worker, or a friend group who want activity and easy access to Condesa’s parks and nightlife.

Hotel pet policy: Pets welcome, with a dedicated pet terrace.

Adjacent to Andaz is the equally vibrant Mondrian, a contemporary hotel with an ideal location for those wanting to lean into Mexico City’s nightlife scene. Surrounded by bars and restaurants, as well as galleries and parks, couples and friend groups seeking a base for pet-friendly socializing will be especially satisfied. From here, it’s a short walk to Parque México and the Amsterdam circuit.

Alternatively, you and your canine can enjoy the capital’s mild weather at Mondrian’s outdoor restaurant, La Terraza, or head to the buzzing lobby for a glass of wine at The Flower Shop.

You might like it if you’re: A couple or friends who prioritize restaurants, bars and design.

Hotel pet policy: One pet up to 30 kilograms (kg); fee per stay.

Polanco

Staying in Polanco with a pet is perfect for those looking for upscale, walkable city living with dog-friendly green spaces, cafés and hotels. Parque Lincoln, Parque América and the República del Líbano Garden allow on-leash dog visits, while the lively area known as Polanquito features sidewalk seating at cafés and restaurants where dogs are welcome — you can eat or have coffee with your pet beside you. Greenway Restaurant on Horacio advertises itself as 100% dog-friendly, even offering a menu for your pup.

Beyond the parks and pet-friendly dining, Polanco’s wide, tree-lined streets and proximity to Masaryk’s high-end shops make it an ideal base for travelers who want refined city living without sacrificing convenience for their canine companion.

This charming 1940s mansion turned 20-room hotel sits on quiet Edgar Allan Poe street in Polanco. Quite literally named after a pug, this hotel’s sun-filled interiors are covered with contemporary Mexican art and feature comfortable nooks for reading or relaxing. An inviting garden courtyard is an ideal spot for you and your furry loved one to rest between walks to the park. Masaryk’s high-end shops and restaurants are nearby, many of which allow leashed animals.

You might like it if you’re: A couple or solo traveler with a flair for style.

Hotel pet policy: The Pug Seal brand welcomes pets as standard practice.

Hotel Pug Seal Polanco Anatole France

Housed in another 1940s mansion, this second Pug Seal property pays homage to the European immigrant families who shaped Polanco’s early character. If its sister property showcases Mexican design, Anatole France leans European — sitting rooms and elegant event spaces make it feel more like a private home.

Pets are very welcome here, just like at the Edgar Allan Poe location, and it’s an easy walk to Parque América and the wide plazas around Museo Soumaya.

You might like it if you’re: A couple, a remote worker or a friend group seeking a polished base near museums and boutique shops.

Hotel pet policy: Pets welcome, same as the Edgar Allan Poe

Keep an eye on your map, as it’s easy to pass right by Campos Polanco’s unassuming corner entrance on Campos Elíseos. Inside, 12 Art Deco suites unfold across multiple levels, each featuring communal kitchens and a quiet atmosphere. Tucked between Polanco’s galleries, parks, and high‑end boutiques, it feels more like a polished private residence than a traditional hotel.

Business travelers and families appreciate the two-pet policy, making this a smart pick for longer stays.

You might like it if you’re: A design-minded couple or a solo traveler who wants an upscale home base.

Hotel pet policy: Up to two pets under 25 kg each.

Hotels along Reforma Avenue

Paseo de la Reforma is ideal for travelers seeking big-city views and luxury hotels with easy access to Chapultepec Park’s dog-friendly areas.

Bosque de Chapultepec has designated zones — namely Parque Tamayo and the Gandhi Dog Park — where your pup can socialize and play, while Reforma’s wide, tree-lined sidewalks and long green median make quick bathroom breaks a breeze.

Travelers looking for full-service accommodation with gyms, pools and room service will be comfortable at any of the hotels listed below, all positioned along one of Mexico City’s most iconic boulevards with convenient access to both parkland and the financial district.

The Four Seasons brand is synonymous with luxury, and Mexico City’s outpost lives up to expectations. Wrapped around a charming central courtyard, 240 spacious rooms and suites feature views of either the garden or the cityscape. One dog or cat is welcome per stay, with amenities like cozy beds, food bowls and pet sitting services included.

You might like it if you’re: A business traveler or family who values animal-focused amenities and polished hospitality.

Hotel pet policy: One dog or cat per room.

This towering high-rise on Reforma boasts multiple restaurants, bars and direct views of the Ángel de la Independencia landmark. After exploring Reforma or the nearby cafés of Zona Rosa, retreat to Amici Restaurant’s outdoor terrace — a perfect place to relax after an afternoon in the park with your best companion — where you can also enjoy pet-friendly brunches.

You might like it if you’re: A business traveler, a tour group or a couple who wants a central, recognizable brand near offices and nightlife.

Hotel pet policy: One dog up to 18 kg per room; an extra fee applies.

Centro Histórico

Centro Histórico is ideal for travelers whose dogs thrive on urban energy and stay close by their side. The area around the Zócalo and pedestrian streets like Madero are extremely walkable, allowing you and your pup to take in colonial architecture, landmarks like the Cathedral and Palacio Nacional and constant people-watching. Just a few blocks away, Alameda Central offers wider, tree-lined paths for more relaxed on-leash strolls.

That said, Centro can be intensely crowded — if your dog has social anxiety or is easily overwhelmed by bustling streets and plazas, quieter neighborhoods like Condesa or Polanco may be a better fit. But for dogs who thrive on urban stimulation rather than off-leash play, Centro Histórico delivers an atmospheric stay right in the heart of Mexico City’s history.

Downtown Mexico

This 17th-century palacio comes complete with vaulted corridors, a rooftop pool and just 17 boutique-style rooms. Colonial architecture creates an atmospheric base for exploring the city’s historic center, and its spacious rooms feature high ceilings, hardwood floors and private terraces or balconies in some rooms — all practical details when staying with a dog. The rooftop terrace and pool area welcome both guests and their pets.

Best of all, you’re just a short stroll from the Zócalo, Templo Mayor, Palacio Nacional and Palacio de Bellas Artes.

You might like it if you’re: A design-minded couple, solo traveler or friend group who wants historic-center immersion and a lively rooftop scene.

Hotel pet policy: Up to two pets, maximum 34 kg each; fee per stay.

Hilton’s sky-high hotel includes a rooftop pool, a large gym and a direct connection to an on-site convention center. Pet-friendly rooms are spacious and come with food and water bowls on request.

The location couldn’t be better for quick dog walks — Alameda Central sits directly across the street with paved paths where locals stroll their dogs. Business travelers attending conventions will appreciate staying close to their pets between sessions.

You might like it if you’re: A business traveler, conference attendee or a family that needs big-hotel services and proximity to the historic center.

Hotel pet policy: One dog under 25 kg or a cat is allowed in designated rooms; a fee applies.

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City.