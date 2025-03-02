There are beach towns, and then there’s Punta Pérula — a quiet, unassuming stretch of Pacific coastline that feels like it exists in a parallel universe where time slows, margaritas flow, and everyone knows everyone. No major resorts, no thumping nightclubs, no hordes of tourists. Just golden sand, a shimmering bay, and a tight-knit community that welcomes visitors like long-lost friends. If you ask me, Punta Pérula is the dream.

But this dream was nearly wiped off the map in 2015 when Hurricane Patricia, one of the strongest storms ever recorded, roared ashore and left the town in ruins. Instead of giving up, the residents — both Mexican locals and foreign expats — banded together, rebuilding homes, businesses, and the community itself. Today, Punta Pérula is stronger than ever, a testament to resilience, grit, and an unwavering love for this hidden slice of paradise.

A dusty little beach town with a big heart

Punta Pérula isn’t the kind of place that announces itself. If you weren’t looking for it, you might miss it entirely. The town’s main drag is a dusty, sunbaked road running about 10 or 12 blocks, with a handful of smaller side streets branching off like veins. Paved roads? You won’t find many. Flashy boutiques? Not a chance. Instead, you get charming beachfront restaurants, a couple of Oxxos, and mom-and-pop markets where you can stock up on fresh produce and cold cervezas. For anything more substantial, you’ll need to make a trip to a bigger town.

But what Punta Pérula lacks in urban conveniences, it more than makes up for in character. Here, community isn’t just a buzzword — it’s a way of life. Whether it’s roast pork night at Monica’s, where locals and visitors gather for a meal with a front-row seat to the sunset, or the weekly Tuesday music night at the community center, there’s always something bringing people together. It’s the kind of place where neighbors look out for one another, where a quick grocery run turns into a 30-minute chat, and where friendships are forged over tacos and tequila.

The love and support within this community are most evident in the town’s Facebook group, where residents share everything from lost pets to local events to offers of help for those in need. It’s the kind of place where everyone truly knows everyone by name, reinforcing the deep bonds that make Punta Pérula feel like home, whether you’re here for a week or a lifetime.

The beach that goes on forever

Then, of course, there’s the beach — the reason people first stumble upon Punta Pérula and the reason they never want to leave. The shoreline curves in a sweeping arch, stretching for miles, with soft golden sand that’s perfect for long, contemplative walks or early morning jogs. Unlike other Pacific beaches, the surf here is usually gentle enough for swimming, making it an ideal spot for families.

On weekdays, the beach is wonderfully serene, often feeling like your own private paradise. But come weekends and holidays, it transforms into a lively scene, with families setting up umbrellas, music drifting from portable speakers, and kids darting in and out of the waves. It’s the perfect balance — enough activity to remind you that life is happening, but never so much that you feel overwhelmed.

Where to eat (and why It’s delicious)

For such a small town, Punta Pérula has a surprising number of excellent places to eat. El Pirata is my go-to for fresh seafood and cold drinks. Right on the beach, it’s the kind of place where you can dig your toes into the sand while savoring some of the best garlic shrimp you’ve ever had.

Jazz Café is a charming spot with a laid-back vibe, good burgers, and one of the only places in town where you’ll find a wine list. It’s the perfect place to meet a friend, bring a book, or sit and listen to the music.

And then there’s the food truck on the square — owned by Eddie — who opens Thursday-Sunday to dish out overstuffed burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and tacos.

A commitment to conservation

Beyond its stunning beaches and warm community, Punta Pérula is also home to the Red Carey Jalisco-Nayarit turtle center, where volunteers work tirelessly to protect endangered sea turtles. Depending on the season, visitors can take part in releasing baby turtles into the ocean — a humbling experience that underscores the town’s deep respect for nature. It’s yet another reason to love this remarkable little place.

No rush, No fuss, No problem

Punta Pérula’s charm lies in its simplicity. It’s a place where the biggest decision of the day is whether to have another beer or switch to a margarita, where plans are loose suggestions rather than strict itineraries, and where people still stop to chat instead of rushing from one place to another.

There are no five-star resorts or luxury spas, no massive grocery stores or designer shops. But that’s the magic of it. Punta Pérula isn’t trying to be anything other than what it is — a humble, beautiful, fiercely loved beach town where the sunsets are spectacular, the people are kind, and life is best enjoyed at a slow, steady pace.

So if you’re looking for all-inclusive buffets and infinity pools, you might want to look elsewhere. But if you crave a place where life feels simple, where community matters, and where the biggest thrill of the day might just be spotting a dolphin in the bay, then welcome to Punta Pérula. You might never want to leave.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com