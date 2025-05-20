Tuesday, May 20, 2025
After 5 years, tourists can once again climb Teotihuacán’s Pyramid of the Moon

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Climbers on the Pyramid of the Moon in Teotihuacan.
Only the first section of the Pyramid of the Moon will be open to climbers in order to protect the structure. (Rodolfo Angulo/Cuartoscuro)

Visitors are once again allowed to climb the Pyramid of the Moon at the Teotihuacán archaeological complex near Mexico City after five years. The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) announced the decision as part of efforts to boost tourism in the Teotihuacán Valley.

Authorities closed the Pyramid of the Moon to climbers in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and kept it closed while INAH completed work to conserve the structure. 

“Climbing the pyramid will be allowed starting Monday, May 19, 2025, following conservation and improvement work to ensure visitor safety,” INAH announced before removing security cordons around the pyramid.

Access is only permitted to the top of the first section, which consists of five platforms and 47 steps. The upper levels remain closed to preserve the physical integrity of the monument. 

During the closure, INAH said it worked to improve the pyramid for visitor safety. The structural improvements include repairs to the crumbling stairs, professional cleaning and handrail adjustments to ensure visitor safety. 

INAH also said surrounding municipalities have committed to preserving and protecting the cultural heritage in Teotihuacán.

Alicia Keys in Teotihuacan
Not even Alicia Keys was permitted to climb the Pyramid of the Moon when she visited Mexico City in 2023. (Alicia Keys/Twitter)

About Teotihuacán 

Located about 50 kilometers northeast of Mexico City, Teotihuacán was one of the most important pre-Hispanic cities in Mexico and Mesoamerica. Its name in Nahuatl means “place where the gods were created,” a name given by the Mexica centuries after the site was abandoned.

The entrance fee to the archaeological complex is 100 Mexican pesos, with exemptions for seniors, children under 13, retirees, pensioners, people with disabilities, teachers and students with a valid ID.

Built between 200 and 450 A.D., the Pyramid of the Moon is located at the northern end of the Avenue of the Dead (Calzada de los Muertos). It is the second largest pyramid in Teotihuacán — after the Pyramid of the Sun — and served as an important ceremonial and ritual center.  

With reports from Infobae, Nmás, Milenio and La Jornada

