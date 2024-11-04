Tulum International Airport celebrates its one-millionth passenger

Tulum International Airport has celebrated the arrival of its one-millionth passenger, almost one year after it opened.

“We’re celebrating a historic achievement for Quintana Roo!” Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa wrote on her official X account. “Tulum International Airport ‘Felipe Carrillo Puerto’ welcomed its one-millionth passenger, exceeding all expectations since its opening.”

Gerardo Treviño Zúñiga, from Laredo, Tamaulipas, was the millionth passenger to arrive in Tulum after traveling on a flight from Monterrey with VivaAerobus. He was also among the first passengers at the airport when it opened in December 2023.

The milestone is “a significant event that reflects the confidence the world has in Mexico,” Lezama continued.

The Quintana Roo governor pointed out that when the airport opened, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated it would receive 700,000 passengers and operate 4,500 flights in its first year. However, it has exceeded expectations, having accumulated over 7,790 operations and one million passengers in 11 months.

“With this growth rate, we expect the airport to close 2024 with 10,100 total operations and 1,300,000 passengers, consolidating itself as a hub of connectivity for the Mexican Caribbean,” Lezama said, adding that there has been a steady increase in passenger traffic at all of the state’s airports.

Quintana Roo is the only state in Mexico with four international airports, including airports in Cancún, Cozumel, Tulum and Chetumal.

After the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), Cancún is the second most-visited airport in the country and the primary airport for incoming international travelers. Tulum, on the other hand, is the eighth most-visited airport by international travelers.

Lezama said that her government is committed “to ensuring that this growth translates into tourism that promotes social justice and benefits every corner of the Mexican Caribbean.”

With reports from Milenio