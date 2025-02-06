Thursday, February 6, 2025
HomeGulf Coast
Gulf CoastTravel

U.S. issues travel advisory for Tamaulipas after high-profile border incidents

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A view of downtown Reynosa, in Tamaulipas, where the U.S. recently issued a travel advisory
The main plaza of Reynosa, Tamaulipas. (Robox91 CC BY-SA 3.0)

The United States government has issued a travel advisory recommending against travel to several areas in the northern state of Tamaulipas due to “increasingly frequent gun battles” and illegally manufactured improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which have been found in several parts of the state.

On Jan. 27, the U.S. travel advisory was raised to Level 4 for Tamaulipas, which borders Texas and the Gulf of Mexico. The alert warns that violent encounters have occurred “in and around Reynosa in the late night and early morning hours.” It also explained that IEDs have been found “in and around the area of Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso, and San Fernando along dirt and secondary roads.”

The advisory was issued on Jan. 27, the same day that Fox news reported U.S. Border Patrol agents exchanged gunfire with suspected cartel members.

The local consulate said that on Jan. 23, an IED destroyed an official vehicle belonging to the National Water Commission (Conagua) in Rio Bravo, injuring its occupants.

The U.S. government has ordered its employees “to avoid all travel in and around Reynosa and Rio Bravo outside of daylight hours and to avoid dirt roads throughout Tamaulipas.”

On Monday, the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, also briefly issued a shelter in place order after receiving reports of gunfights in the city. The order was lifted later the same day.

A sign reading "Bienvenido a Nuevo Laredo" on a Tamaulipas highway
The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued a shelter in place order on Monday after gunfights were reported in several areas of the city. (File photo)

The travel advisory for Tamaulipas has not significantly affected tourism, which is mostly regional, according to state Tourism Minister Benjamín Hernández Rodríguez.

Hernández noted that Tamaulipas has been the subject of such alerts before without seeing impacts on tourism. Hunting and medical tourism are the main draws of travelers to the state, and Hernández said that Tamaulipas’ security strategies guarantee safety for tourists.

The U.S. State Department currently has Level 4 travel advisories in place for six Mexican states: Zacatecas, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas.

In contrast, Campeche and Yucatán in the Mexican Caribbean are the only Mexican states currently  at Level 1, the lowest advisory from the State Department. Visitors to those areas are recommended to “exercise normal precautions.”

With reports from Milenio

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


A view of the clear blue water of Bacalar Lagoon, with mangroves on the shore.

New Marriott resort to open in Bacalar

MND Staff - 5
The new hotel will feature 60 low-density rooms and an exclusive beach club.
A guide to Yelapa, Jalisco

A guide to Yelapa, Jalisco: Mexico’s hidden boho beach escape

Meagan Drillinger - 6
Waterfall hikes, unspoilt beaches and ice cold micheladas — here's how to get the most out of a slice of Jalisco paradise.
Los Cabos Airbnb

Is Airbnb ruining Los Cabos? A local’s opinion

Chris Sands - 14
Is trouble brewing in paradise as holiday rentals price out the local community?

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC