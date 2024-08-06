Viva Aerobus increases flights and routes to the US

Low-cost Mexican carrier Viva Aerobus is launching several new non-stop flights from Guadalajara and Monterrey to cities around the U.S. starting later this year.

The announcement comes almost a year after the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reinstated Mexico’s Category 1 aviation safety rating, more than two years after it was downgraded to Category 2. Since the return of the Category 1 status, Mexican airlines have added multiple new services and routes to the U.S.

¡Guadalajara, Guadalajaraaa! Prepárate para despegar 🎤🎺🎶 Así como lo leíste, los tapatíos tendrán 8 nuevas rutas nacionales e internacionales saliendo desde Guadalajara. Conócelas y vuela a partir de diciembre 2024. ✈️🧳 ¡Conoce más! 👉 https://t.co/DpNXx5P5s7 pic.twitter.com/ZTdItufpEu — Viva Aerobus (@VivaAerobus) July 31, 2024

Here is the complete list of Viva Aerobus’ latest flights and frequencies between the two countries.

From Guadalajara, Jalisco

Starting in December, Viva Aerobus will connect Guadalajara with the following cities in the U.S.

Oakland, with one daily flight.

San Antonio, with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Las Vegas, with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Dallas, with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus, said these new routes will strengthen the airline’s presence in the U.S. and Mexico. Moreover, it will “position Guadalajara as a first-class destination thanks to its remarkable air connectivity that facilitates access to its historical and cultural wealth.”

In addition to these international routes, Viva Aerobus also announced new domestic flights from Guadalajara to Mexicali, Puerto Escondido, Ciudad Obregón and Torreón.

From Monterrey, Nuevo León

Starting in November, Viva Aerobus will increase flights to the following destinations in the U.S.

Chicago, from four weekly flights to one daily flight.

Oakland/San Francisco, from two to three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

San Antonio, from one daily flight to three daily flights.

It will also increase the number of flights from Monterrey to the Mexican cities of Oaxaca, Querétaro, Los Mochis, Ciudad Obregón and Mexicali.

Airlines increase profits despite setbacks

According to the newspaper El Financiero, Viva Aerobus and competitor Volaris accumulated profits this year, despite setbacks related to engine overhaul issues and capacity reduction at Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

The report states that both airlines reported a joint profit of US $846 million from January to June 2024, compared to US $605 million of net profit last year.

With reports from El Financiero and Reporte Índigo