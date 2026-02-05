Thursday, February 5, 2026
Volaris launches 33 new flights, deepening Mexico-US connectivity ahead of the World Cup

By MND Staff
A Volaris airplane on an aiprot runway
The 33 new flights are now on sale and will begin operating in June. (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Low-cost Mexican airline Volaris announced a significant expansion of its network with 33 new routes that will begin operating from June 2026, combining domestic flights within Mexico and direct connections to the United States.

The carrier’s expansion includes 11 international routes and 22 domestic routes, as well as the starting of operations in four new airports. These airports include Detroit (DTW) and Salt Lake City (SLC) in the U.S. as well as Saltillo (SLW) and Reynosa (REX) in Mexico.

A flight map shows dozens of flights, mostly within Mexico with several to Los Angeles, Dallas and other US cities
Volaris has launched 11 new flight routes connecting Mexico to the U.S., including its first flights to Utah and Detroit. (Volaris)

Volaris said it will also increase connectivity from key airports such as Puebla (PBC), Querétaro (QRO) and San Luis Potosí (SLP), in addition to a significant expansion of its network from Guadalajara (GDL), which will add seven new routes.

“This expansion strengthens the role of our regional airports as engines of economic and tourism development, by connecting dynamic markets with a low fare offer that drives demand and benefits more communities,” Holger Blankenstein, executive vice president of Volaris said.

What are the new routes?

The airline will offer eight new routes from Guadalajara, including Querétaro, Reynosa, San Luis Potosí, Saltillo and Zacatecas in Mexico, and to Detroit and Salt Lake City in the U.S. 

New destinations from San Luis Potosí include Monterrey and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, and Chicago in the U.S.

Querétaro added 10 new routes, including Acapulco, Durango, Mazatlán, Oaxaca and Veracruz in Mexico, and Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Orlando and San Antonio in the U.S.

Meanwhile, twelve new routes were announced from Puebla, including Aguascalientes, Huatulco, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Tuxtla Gutiérrez and Villahermosa in Mexico, as well as Houston, Los Angeles and Newark in the U.S.

The new routes will start operations the first week of June, aligning with the summer season and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which expects to bring over 5 million travelers to Mexico.

With reports from A21 

