Volaris to launch nonstop service between Oakland and Los Cabos

Volaris has announced a new nonstop flight between the Baja California Peninsula and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Starting in March 2025, the flight will connect the city of Los Cabos (SJD), Baja California Sur, with San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport (OAK) in California.

“We know very well that East Bay residents prefer to start their vacations from OAK, the convenient airport closest to home,” Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon said.

“The new flights to Cabo are well timed for hotel check-in and check-out allowing Volaris customers to optimize their fun and relaxation at this very popular destination.”

Daily flights between OAK and SJD will depart OAK at 12:30 p.m. and arrive at SJD at 3:38 p.m. The northbound flight will depart SJD at 4:38 p.m. and arrive at OAK at 7:49 p.m.

This isn’t Volaris’s first route to OAK. The airline already flies from Oakland to Guadalajara (two daily flights), Morelia (six weekly flights), León/Guanajuato (six weekly flights) and Mexico City (one daily flight). Starting on Nov. 5, Volaris will add three weekly flights to Monterrey.

Volaris is the biggest Mexican airline, having transported 33.4 million passengers last year — 7.9% more than in 2022.

“We are thrilled to launch our new service connecting Oakland and San José del Cabo, bringing more low fares to Bay Area travelers,” the Executive Vice President of Volaris Holger Blankenstein said.

The new flight will be operated by Volaris’s fleet of Airbus A320 Neo aircraft.

Los Cabos is one of Mexico’s most visited beach destinations, offering tourists experiences such as whale watching (between December and March), sailing, sportfishing, championship golf and scuba diving.

OAK is the main airport for the greater East Bay, the most populated area in the metropolitan San Francisco Bay area.

Mexico News Daily