Which international routes will be added by Mexicana airlines?

Mexicana de Aviación, the state airline managed by the Defense Ministry, announced plans to expand its routes in the next three years to 11 international destinations in the United States, Canada and Latin America.

To support the new international flight routes, Mexicana would operate from bases in Tijuana, Baja California, and Tulum, Quintana Roo, in addition to its existing base in Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in Mexico City.

From AIFA, Mexicana would serve Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Havana, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Costa Rica, Panamá and Bogotá.

From the Tulum International Airport, the carrier would operate flights to Punta Cana, Caracas and Lima. Finally, from Tijuana International Airport, Mexicana is planning new routes to Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Portland.

Mexicana on the rise

The announcement comes days after the carrier announced an order of 20 Embraer jets to expand its fleet. According to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexicana de Aviación acquired the Brazilian aircraft for a total of US $750 million.

“Mexicana is working very well and will consolidate itself with the acquisition of these 20 new aircraft,” he said during his morning press conference on Friday. “The operation has already been carried out. The contracts have already been signed.”

The army-run airline expects to receive five E195 aircraft in the second quarter of 2025, seven E190 aircraft in 2026 and three E190 and five E195 aircraft heading to 2027.

Mexicana, once Mexico’s flagship airline, entered bankruptcy proceedings in 2010. After promising he would revive the airline to offer low-cost options to travelers, López Obrador announced in August 2023 that his government had bought the Mexicana brand for US $48 million.

Since starting operations in December of last year, Mexicana has served an average of 1,025 passengers daily over 163 days, totaling 140,762 passengers throughout 2,990 flights. This means the airline carries an average of 47 passengers per flight.

Mexicana currently flies to 18 national destinations with 3 Boeing 737 aircraft with a capacity for 180 passengers, and 2 Embraer 145 with a capacity of 50 passengers.

With an average base price of 860 pesos per ticket (US $46) versus the average 1,100 pesos (US $59) other airlines offer, Mexicana says it has saved its customers $33.7 million pesos. To date, its flight sales have generated 121.55 million pesos (US $6.6 million).

According to the airline, Tulum, Tijuana, Mérida, Ixtepec and Ciudad Victoria are among its most popular destinations.

With reports from La Jornada Maya and Expansión