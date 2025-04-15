Off the beaten path but never boring: What to do in downtown Zapopan

As one of Mexico’s wealthiest municipalities, Zapopan, Jalisco — part of the Guadalajara metropolitan area — is known for its modern shopping malls, lavish residences and lush parks. But beyond its upscale buildings and neighborhoods lies Zapopan’s historic center, home to an impressive basilica that’s Mexico’s third most visited pilgrimage site and a host of cultural and culinary experiences.

From landmarks, art galleries and a contemporary art museum to a wide variety of restaurants, bars and quirky cafés, downtown Zapopan is one of those off-the-beaten-path destinations worth exploring if you have spare time when visiting Guadalajara.

As a Guadalajara native, here’s my guide to things to do in downtown Zapopan.

Easy to get to

Unlike Guadalajara’s sprawling historic center, Zapopan’s downtown is small, making it easier to move around in and explore over a morning or afternoon. Its culinary options are varied, boasting everything from fondas (casual restaurants serving traditional Mexican food) to fine dining to family restaurants. The streets and sidewalks around the main square are well-maintained, with building facades featuring Mexico’s classic lively colors.

Downtown Zapopan, located to the west, is accessible by one of the city’s largest roads, the Avenida Patria and conveniently reachable by public bus and the Urban Electric Train System, known as the Tren Ligero.

If arriving by car, there are numerous public parking lots around the main plaza, including one underground.

What to see and do?

Basílica de Zapopan

Eva Briseño 152

Known as one of Mexico’s main religious centers, Franciscan friars built the basilica in honor of the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception, currently known as the Virgin of Zapopan. Its construction dates from 1690 to 1730.

The building’s façade is in Plateresque style, and the basilica’s interior uses colonial Doric, Corinthian and Gothic architectural styles.

Zapopan Art Museum (MAZ)

Andador 20 de Noviembre

The MAZ is a public contemporary art museum known for its temporary exhibitions and projects specifically designed for the museum.

Mexican architects María Emilia Orendáin and Enrique Toussaint designed the building, which opened in 2002. It’s the only Jalisco public institution dedicated exclusively to contemporary art.

Where to eat?

Doña Gabina Escolástica

Javier Mina 237

This picturesque fonda is one of downtown Zapopan’s most popular restaurants. It gives off a typical Mexican vibe, with vibrantly colored chairs, talavera-covered walls, rows of papel picado hanging from the ceiling and walls decorated with Mexican art.

The menu features everything in the realm of antojitos mexicanos — snacks whose name translates as “little cravings.” Sample authentic enchiladas, sopes, pozole, tamales, and more.

People line up to eat here, so I recommend arriving before it opens at 2 p.m.

Res Pública Parrilla

Calle 28 de Enero 291

Ranked by local magazine Players of Life as one of the best steakhouses in Guadalajara, Res Pública stands out for its quality. The menu features Argentine classics: chorizo, freshly baked empanadas and provoleta cheese, plus a variety of steaks accompanied by chimichurri and the classic lettuce, tomato and onion salad.

Res Pública also features an extensive wine menu in line with the restaurant’s motto: “fire, wine and a good life.”

Salón Candela

Javier Mina 183

Just a five-minute walk from the Basílica de Zapopan is Salón Candela, which has been around for two decades. With a casual taberna ambiance and simple but tasty cuisine, Salón Candela also supports local spirits brands, has vegetarian options and opens its doors as a venue to local bands.

Independent cafés

Forget Starbucks, downtown Zapopan is filled with fun independent cafés, serving coffee from all over Mexico, including the states of Chiapas, Tabasco and Veracruz.

Some great places to enjoy a cup of coffee downtown include Taller de Espresso, which also sells wholesale and retail coffee and even offers coffee courses.

El Hábito Café, located in a cozy terrace outside the Basílica de Zapopan’s souvenir shop, is another great spot to unwind with a cup of coffee and a pastry.

Café Zapopan features delicious coffee and an all-day breakfast menu known locally for its homestyle menu.

Where to shop?

Downtown Zapopan has been undergoing a major transformation in the last two years, with street renovations and new attractions making it easier and more appealing to unearth your latest shopping find. Here are a couple of options:

Andador 20 de Noviembre pedestrian market

Andador 20 de Noviembre

Art galleries and shops line the Andador 20 de Noviembre, a pedestrian-only street adorned with colorful translucent decorations that create beautiful reflections across the sidewalk. On Saturdays, the street hosts an antiques and art market and live music. Take a breather at one of several bars and restaurants also located here.

Centro Zapopan shopping mall

Avenida Hidalgo #352

Located a few meters from the Arcos de Zapopan historic landmark, this new shopping mall features Mexican and international stores, as well as popular food chains like Starbucks, Carl;s Jr, York Pub and Sushi Central.

There is also a wealth of Mexican ice cream parlors in the mall, including trusted franchises like Santa Clara and Helados Dolphy. Also, sample decadent Mexican pastries at Guadalajara’s popular bakery chain, Cuca y Lupe.