Xcaret unveils new nocturnal attraction Xenses Insomnia

Grupo Xcaret recently launched a new nighttime version of its popular creative space Xenses in the Riviera Maya.

Xenses Insomnia offers over 20 activities, 50 scenarios and over 100 photography points.

“With the opening of Xenses Insomnia, we seek to sharpen your senses and challenge your imagination through a stimulating experience at all times,” Elizabeth Lugo Monjarrás, executive director of Parks, Tours and Shipping at Grupo Xcaret, said at the opening.

The new Xenses park offers a variety of attractions, such as a light and shadow show, an exhilarating slide that ends in a refreshing natural pool and the opportunity to experience the sensation of flying: Owl Flight takes you on a whimsical flight surrounded by fireflies and sparkles under a starry night in the jungle. These are just a few of the many activities available to visitors.

Grupo Xcaret has also launched a new ferry service between Cozumel and Playa del Carmen, expanding its ferry business.

The new route will have two state-of-the-art vessels, one of which can transport 650 passengers each. Services on board will include bathrooms (including one for people with disabilities), WIFI, maritime safety equipment (vests and rafts life jackets), first aid equipment and information screens.

“This expansion in the Xcaret Xailing division, which involved an investment of 315 million pesos (US $19.2 million), reflects Grupo Xcaret’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the tourism industry,” said Lugo in a separate statement.

Grupo Xcaret entered the ferry business at the end of 2021, with the Cancún-Isla Mujeres route.

Founded in 1990 by Mexican entrepreneurs, Grupo Xcaret operates several iconic parks in Cancún and the Riviera Maya. These parks include Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xavage, Xoximilco, Xenses and the Xenotes tour.

The group ventured into the hotel industry in December 2017 with the opening of Hotel Xcaret México. Today, they have expanded their offer with the adults-only Hotel Xcaret Arte and the boutique hotel La Casa de la Playa.

