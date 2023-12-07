Top 5 melipona honey skincare and beauty products

Mexico’s stingless melipona bees are amongst of the smallest bee species in the world, yet they create a rare and precious honey that modern science has only recently taken seriously as a natural skincare product.

Native to the Americas and domesticated over 3,000 years ago by the Ancient Maya, melipona bees produce honey rich in antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and medicinal properties. More recently, scientific research into anti-aging ingredients within melipona honey has attracted the attention of international cosmetic brands that promote natural and eco-friendly body care treatments.

Alix Toribo, Director of Innovation and Production of Natural Substances at Chanel, described melipona honey as an “innovative ingredient of the future”. The world-renowned French cosmetic company has already integrated honey into a number of skincare products.

Toribo describes melipona honey as “ingrained in age-old tradition and has been used for generations,” he said on the Chanel website. “It is rare and unusual to find such an effective ingredient in nature. The honey can activate more than 70 individual biological mechanisms linked to visible signs of skin aging.”

Mexico is the eighth largest global exporter of honey, with 63,362 tons produced in 2021, which makes it one of the top sources of raw ingredients used for medicinal products. With an increasing number of effective melipona skincare products filling the shelves at high-end cosmetic shops, here are five of the most popular uses:

Facial Soap

Combining melipona honey with other ingredients, such as calendula and vegetable oil, can create a deeply cleansing soap formula that provides all-around care for your skin. These natural soaps address multiple skin concerns due to the honey’s natural, antioxidant-rich ingredients that contribute to cleansing, soothing, and protecting the skin, ultimately promoting a healthier and more radiant complexion.

Melipona is known for its antimicrobial properties, helping prevent bacterial growth around the face, which can be particularly beneficial for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin. It also acts as an anti-inflammatory, soothing the areas suffering from irritation or inflammation.

Shampoo

Melipona is a natural humectant, a quality that proves invaluable in shampoos. Its ability to attract and retain moisture ensures that your hair and scalp stay hydrated, preventing the dreaded dryness that can lead to frizz and breakage. Packed with antioxidants, the honey provides a shield against free radicals, which can damage your hair. Incorporating it into shampoo can cleanse and protect your hair from environmental wear and tear, contributing to its long-term health and vitality.

The anti-inflammatory properties of melipona make it a soothing agent for the scalp and can help alleviate discomfort, while antimicrobial properties add a protective layer to your scalp. This helps fend off unwanted bacteria and fungi, promoting a clean and healthy scalp that is the foundation for strong and beautiful hair.

Lip Balm

The use of honey as a natural humectant also helps when creating lip balm because it acts as a hydrating shield against dry and chapped lips. Melipona is also a natural healing agent that can help repair damaged lips, offering relief to people dealing with regular discomfort because of dryness or irritation.

Lip balm enriched with this honey defends against environmental stressors, including UV rays and pollution, preserving the youthful appearance of the lips. Its texture lends itself to gentle exfoliation, which enhances lip balm functionality by removing dead skin cells, creating smoother and healthier lips.

Body Oil

A mix of concentrated melipona honey can treat many different skin conditions. Its gentle applications make it particularly effective for issues like eczema, acne, cuts, grazes, athlete’s foot, ringworm, psoriasis, ulcers, insect bites, burns and boils. Additionally, it proves beneficial in treating conditions such as abscesses, cracked nipples, pressure sores, non-healing diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds.

The healing properties of this remedy go beyond surface-level benefits, actively promoting the regeneration of muscles and skin in wound recovery. Its antibacterial attributes eliminate fungi and protozoa, showcasing its prowess in combating microbial threats.

Hand and Body Creams

The therapeutic properties held by melipona honey are perfect for rejuvenating the skin and addressing wrinkles. Creams or lotions are suitable for use on the face and neck. It is especially effective around the delicate eye area. Additionally, it can be applied on the hands to combat signs of aging and on various body areas to expedite the healing process of wounds or burns.

Melipona not only hydrates and moisturizes but also imparts softness, facilitates repair, promotes regeneration, maintains balance, nourishes, and comprehensively cares for your skin.

Melipona honey remains one of the best-kept secrets in beauty care that has yet to hit its true potential. However, big businesses are wasting no time following this new trend that is predicted to revolutionize traditional skincare treatment with a sweet twist. We recommend those searching for organic bespoke beauty products watch out for new products containing this magical ingredient.

