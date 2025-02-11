QR authorities close hotel after its van plunges into Bacalar Lagoon

Authorities in the idyllic Quintana Roo vacation spot of Bacalar shut down the 13-month-old Cristalino Lagoon Front Hotel on Monday after the property’s passenger van was accidentally driven into Bacalar Lagoon.

The lagoon-front hotel sits on the shore of Mexico’s second largest freshwater body, also known as the Laguna de los Siete Colores, or Lake of Seven Colors.

La imprudencia al volante en la Laguna de 7 Colores, #Bacalar 🚗🏖️ Una camioneta de turistas sufrió un accidente tras una mala maniobra por parte del conductor. Aquí el video. 👇 https://t.co/teGNzZLQFv — Fuerza Informativa Azteca (@AztecaNoticias) February 11, 2025

The white van plunged into the lagoon around midday Monday due to what officials described as the driver’s lack of skill on a ramp near Cenote Esmeralda — a vividly blue sinkhole that seamlessly blends into the lagoon’s turquoise waters.

No injuries were reported, and a crane was used to extract the half-sunken vehicle from the water.

Bacalar authorities eventually determined that the Cristalino Lagoon Front Hotel Restaurant & Spa was operating without the required permits and ordered its immediate closure. It opened in December 2023.

In addition, personnel from various agencies were called to the scene.

“Investigations have been launched to determine the damage caused to the lagoon system, whether due to oil, gasoline or any other substance spill that could have serious effects on the lagoon, which is the municipality’s main natural attraction,” the Bacalar City Council said in a statement.

This is the first recorded incident of a vehicle falling into the lagoon.

The hotel reportedly will remain closed until its legal situation is resolved and officials confirm there are no additional environmental risks.

One of the most picturesque natural wonders in Mexico, Bacalar Lagoon is a popular destination in the southern state of Quintana Roo, near the state capital of Chetumal and the Belize-Mexico border.

Circular in shape and shallow — which allows for comfortable swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding — the lagoon’s serene, mirror-like surface often breathtakingly reflects sunrises and sunsets. The lagoon is renowned for stunning blue gradients, ranging from turquoise to deep navy, due to varying depths and white limestone sediment.

Dozens of vacation properties — ranging from ecofriendly bungalows and boutique hotels to luxury resorts — are in the general area, with a new one coming soon: a Marriott, with construction slated to begin by the end of the month.

With reports from La Jornada Maya, El Debate, De Peso Quintana Roo and Quadratin