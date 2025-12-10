MND Local: More flights, more unauthorized beach vendors and other seasonal news from Los Cabos

“Few elements shape the development and sustainability of a tourism destination as decisively as air connectivity,” Rodrigo Esponda Cascajares, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, wrote in a recent article for Mexico Business News. “The destination’s capacity to connect with national and international markets determines not only how many visitors it attracts, but the very trajectory of its economic and social development. Connectivity is the bridge between opportunity and viability and, when managed strategically, the cornerstone of sustainable tourism.

“A widely held belief in the tourism industry is that airlines will only inaugurate a route once passenger demand justifies it. In practice, however, that view is overly simplistic. Air routes are not purely reactive outcomes of demand; they are strategic enablers of growth.”

2 new flights announced for Los Cabos 2026, and another is expected soon

Esponda’s belief in the power of connectivity as a driver for tourism in Los Cabos has long been evident. Since he assumed his current job nearly a decade ago, in October 2016, new flights connecting Los Cabos to the world have appeared with regularity. Currently, for example, there are flights to Los Cabos from 32 destinations in the U.S., 16 within Mexico, 11 in Canada, one in Europe, and one in Central America — the latter connecting to markets in the Caribbean and South America. And yes, more are on the way in 2026.

In fact, during the Los Cabos VIP Summit in November, the 19th edition of the business forum that brings together key players in the tourism sector, Esponda confirmed two new non-stop flights from Indianapolis and Las Vegas, via Southwest Airlines, that will begin service during the coming year.

Non-stop flights from Indianapolis to Los Cabos on Southwest will commence on March 5, 2026, or just in time for Spring Break. Flights from Las Vegas, meanwhile, are slated to begin next June and will be notable as the only non-stop service available to Los Cabos from “Sin City.” Las Vegas to Puerto Vallarta flights start at the same time and are part of a broader strategy by Southwest to expand its international service.

A third new flight for 2026 should also be announced at some point, as Esponda told me during a recent interview that he’s expecting a flight from Boston to Los Cabos to be added by the end of next year.

Out-of-control beach vendors in Cabo San Lucas

Only a few months ago, during the summer, Los Cabos looked as if it had finally solved the problem of unauthorized vendors on Cabo San Lucas’ ever-popular Playa El Médano. At the time, it was reported that 300 unauthorized vendors had been swept from the pristine two-mile stretch of golden sand by municipal officials, and that only the 698 properly permitted vendors would remain to annoy tourists and locals alike. Not only that, but new uniforms and ID cards had been issued to avoid any future confusion.

However, on Nov. 10, when the Los Cabos Coordinating Council (CCC) called a press conference to announce that the problem of unauthorized vendors had increased, confusion once again seemed to reign. Although, to be clear, when they said the number of unpermitted vendors was 300 — the same number quoted just months earlier — it felt more like business as usual.

An ongoing issue

Several groups have chimed in on the effects of the ongoing issue. The head of the CCC noted that unauthorized vendors were in effect taking money out of the pockets of those who are permitted, a point also made by the head of the Revolutionary Workers’ Confederation (COR), who, while speaking on behalf of the vendors, noted that Médano Beach has become oversaturated with unlicensed sandy salespeople. The head of the Hotel Association, meanwhile, reported the obvious: that tourists are complaining. Because … of course. No one’s idea of a great vacation is having to say “No, gracias,” every 30 seconds.

The problem was soon addressed, with a government representative saying that most of the unauthorized vendors have now been removed. But the odds of the problem popping up again in the near future seem pretty high, based on past results. As to why that is, Adrián Mendoza, leader of the COR, may have hit on the reason when he cited a lack of institutional control. Julio Castillo Gómez, president of the CCC, went even further, per Peninsular Digital, suggesting that “if any alleged collusion between officials and the unregulated vendors is confirmed, then complaints will be filed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

Los Cabos golf course wins prestigious award

Solmar Golf Links, the picturesque Greg Norman-designed course originally known as Rancho San Lucas Golf Club when it premiered in 2020 on the Pacific Coast of Cabo San Lucas, has been named Latin America’s Best Course for 2025 by the World Golf Awards. It’s not the first layout on the Baja California peninsula to earn the distinguished title — Danzante Bay in Loreto won it in 2019. But it’s certainly a feather in the cap for one of Los Cabos’ best but most underrated courses.

Known for Norman’s British-style revetted bunkering and the distinctive island green on the par-3 17th, Solmar Golf Links has also garnered good press for its environmentally responsible approach to course design. SeaDwarf Paspalum, in which the fairways and greens are covered, is a grass known to reduce water and fertilizer requirements. Solmar Golf Links is also one of two courses in Los Cabos certified by Audubon International for its wildlife and habitat management. (Fred Couples’ Twin Dolphin is the other.)

Of course, it bears noting that Solmar Golf Links isn’t the only local course to receive plaudits. Two local loops made Golf Digest’s list of the “World 100 Greatest Golf Courses” for 2024-2025: Jack Nicklaus-designed Cabo del Sol Cove Club (#100) and the Davis Love III-crafted Diamante Dunes Course (#47).

Chris Sands is the former Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best and writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook. He’s also a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily.