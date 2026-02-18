Wednesday, February 18, 2026
HomeBaja California Peninsula
Baja California PeninsulaLifestyle

MND Local: Discover Los Cabos’ one-of-a-kind brunch and dinner experiences in February

Chris Sands
By Chris Sands
0
A bearded man in glasses holding a dark red sunflower over his right eye, posing against a blurred desert landscape in Mexico. He is Chef Paul Barbosa, who will be presenting a one-time pop-up dinner in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.
Chef Paul Barbosa will be welcoming guests to an intimate pop-up dinner at Etéreo, a psychedelic retreat near Los Cabos. (Etéreo)

Want to know what’s going on in Los Cabos this month? Check out our new events page here! 

Almost every meal in Los Cabos is special — not only in the sense that you’re in one of the world’s most beautiful locations but also in that the municipality’s best restaurants almost invariably offer striking coastal settings with ocean views, delicious dishes from talented chefs featuring locally sourced ingredients and superb service. 

But, of course, some meals are a little more special than others, either because they’re for one night only, feature special guest chefs or offer access to spaces not usually open to the public. Remarkably, during the next few weeks, one-of-a-kind lunches and dinners showcasing all of these characteristics will take place in or near Los Cabos.

A mind and palate-expanding dinner at Etéreo

This image is perfect for a feature on Mexican gastronomy or local farmers' markets. The earthy tones and rustic presentation scream "farm-to-table" lifestyle. Here are the SEO-optimized alt-text options for Mexico News Daily: SEO-Optimized Alt-Text Options Option 1: Culinary/Regional focus (Best for food & drink articles) Overhead view of fresh Mexican ingredients including green serrano peppers on a stone slab, passion fruit, and heirloom beans on rustic clay plates.
The menu at Etéreo’s pop-up dinner will remain a mystery until Barbosa begins prepping for it. (Etéreo)

The clarifier “near” is added for psychedelic retreat and sanctuary Etéreo Baja, which is set on 24 acres in Elías Calles, just outside Los Cabos in the La Paz municipality. However, it’s certainly accessible by those in Los Cabos, since it’s only about 40 minutes by car from Cabo San Lucas.

Founded by Paije Alexandra West and Fletcher Welsh Burdick, the retreat specializes in iboga, huachuma, and 5-MeO-DMT ceremonies and rituals, which not only are mind-expanding but also have therapeutic benefits for depression, substance abuse and other issues. 

Iboga, for instance, is a Central African shrub long used in Bwiti spiritual practices in Gabon. More recently, it has been used in the West in clinical settings to treat addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder. The signature Iboga retreat at Etéreo is eight days long, costs US $7,000 and combines plant medicine with boutique hospitality through a partnership with Proyecto Palmita in El Pescadero. 

Pop-up dinners at Etereo are rare, since access to the property is typically exclusive to retreats, for which Executive Chef Paul Barbosa crafts culinary experiences built entirely around guests’ emotional and physical journeys. But on Saturday, March 7, the chef will prepare a small pop-up dinner for an intimate gathering of attendees. 

No psychedelic medicines are on the menu, but the evening is expected to be a one-of-a-kind culinary experience (call Etéreo at +52 (612) 111-0382 for more details).

Formerly a personal chef for celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Barbosa has family roots in Mulegé in Baja California Sur and took up his present role after his own transformative psychedelic experience. He’s looking forward to the upcoming pop-up dinner, but don’t ask him what he’s going to be serving yet.

“Normally I don’t make menus like this,” Barbosa explains. “I just bought or found a bunch of stuff. I have a general idea, but I just take it day by day, wake up and decide, you know what, I’m gonna do this.

“For me, it’s more fun that way. I don’t know how to plan a menu and then cook that menu. It feels boring when I have to.”

One night only: Michelin-starred Koli takes over Humo restaurant at Zadún Los Cabos

Luxury outdoor restaurant terrace in Mexico at sunset, featuring modern wooden tables, fire pits, and a panoramic view of the ocean.
Humo, the signature restaurant at Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, will see its kitchen taken over by the Michelin-starred staff from Koli for “one night only.” (Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

There exists but one Michelin-starred restaurant locally: Cocina de Autor at the luxury all-inclusive resort, Grand Velas Los Cabos. But for one-night-only on Feb. 28, at Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in San José del Cabo, there will be two. That’s because the staff from KOLI, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Monterrey, is taking over Humo, Zadún’s signature restaurant. 

KOLI, intriguingly, is led by a trio of brothers: Chef Rodrigo Rivera Rio; Patricio Rivera Rio, who is the head sommelier and in charge of the cocktail program; and Daniel Rivera Rio, the restaurant’s pastry chef. The family-oriented team will bring their skills to Los Cabos for an eight-course tasting menu, and, yes, reservations are open to the public for the dinner, priced at 3,500 pesos per person (about US $200).

Regional flavors new to Los Cabos will undoubtedly be spotlighted since, as Rodrigo told me after KOLI earned its Michelin star in 2024, “We are a tasting menu project focused on the traditions and stories of our state,” meaning Nuevo León. So local foodies take note: Dinner starts at 6 p.m.

Boutique Drift San José del Cabo begins Sunday all-you-can-eat brunch buffet 

Close-up of large clay cooking pots with lids, labeled "Red Pozole Sinaloa" and "Pork Tamal," sitting on individual warming stands on a rustic wooden buffet table.
Culinary specialties from around Mexico are served every Sunday at Drift. (Drift San José del Cabo)

Drift San José del Cabo, the 29-room boutique hotel that opened in the heart of the city’s downtown Gallery District in 2021, is a hospitality gem. But its status as one of San José del Cabo’s best-kept secrets is in jeopardy due to its new weekly Sunday Mexican brunch buffet — sure to be a popular feature.

Starting Feb. 1, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., for 400 pesos apiece, guests can embark on a culinary journey through Mexico’s tastiest pleasures, from slow-simmered red pork pozole and classic tamales to Oaxacan tlayudas, enmoladas and al pastor sopes. Yes, there are cocktails too, although these cost extra.

“Our intention as a team is always focused on creating memorable experiences,” notes Cristina Soto, Drift’s general manager. “This brunch is an invitation for both locals and visitors to discover a bit more about Mexico’s different regions through their aromas, flavors and the music that represents us. Our goal is for guests to take home a special memory that stays with them after they leave.”

The operative word, naturally, is “special.” As it is also for Jueves de Drift  the hotel’s lively weekly backyard parties that coincide with San José del Cabo’s seasonal Art Walk on Thursday evenings and feature taco trucks, mezcal and DJs — and the hotel’s new FORM program partnership, with in-room movement kits and guided workout regimens. 

Chris Sands is a writer and editor for Mexico News Daily, and the former Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best and writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook. He’s a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including The San Diego Union-Tribune, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise and Travel, and Cabo Living.

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Nearly 2,000 couples got married in one of many "bodas colectivas" held throughout Mexico on Saturday, or Valentine's Day.

10,000 couples tied the knot in collective weddings held on Valentine’s Day

MND Staff - 0
The states of Nuevo León and Mexico City led the way with 2,500+ and 2,378 partners tying the knot in their respective Valentine’s Day events.
Red-crowned Amazon

A Mexican bird finds a home north of the border, but the red-crowned Amazon might still face extinction

Bob Pateman - 0
Illegal trade in parrots has seen the red-crowned Amazon become a fixture in Texas, but it still faces struggles in its native Mexico.
Diego La Garde

Master of Cabo revels: An interview with El Squid Roe owner Diego La Garde

Chris Sands - 0
For nearly 40 years, El Squid Roe has been the place to see and be seen in Cabo San Lucas, as the Land's End city's most iconic nightspot.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC