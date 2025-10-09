Electric trucks to haul cargo from Monterrey to Laredo starting in November

The northern state of Nuevo León is going all in on its aim of taking full advantage of its expanding nearshoring opportunity. Governor Samuel García’s latest project is an “electro-route” cargo transport service that uses low-emission electric trucks to connect two industrial hubs — Monterrey, the state capital, and Dallas, Texas.

Developed by Green Space E-Mobility, the project uses Windrose brand electric tractor-trailers. According to a statement by the Nuevo León government, these state-of-the-art units offer long-range autonomy, an ultra-fast charging system, high performance and power, reduced operating costs and much lower emissions than heavy-duty trucks.

The first phase of the project, which could start as soon as November, will run between Monterrey and Laredo, Texas, using existing roads, including the La Gloria-Colombia highway, and crossing the Nuevo León-Laredo Border Port. A later phase will extend the service to Dallas.

“This electromobility corridor is designed to be a competitive and sustainable alternative to traditional freight transport, aligning with global decarbonization trends,” Horacio de la Torre, general manager of Green Space E-Mobility USA, told the publication Border Now. “These features are not only good for the planet, but also an economically beneficial option for companies that choose to transport their goods using this green freight method.”

The “Green Freight Transport Route” is a private sector undertaking, but the Nuevo León state government is lending a hand by facilitating the installation of charging stations along the route.

“We seek to connect the two most important poles of economic development of Mexico and the United States, Monterrey and Dallas, consolidating the Nuevo León-Texas region as the best region to do business in the Americas,” said state Minister of Regional and Agricultural Development Marco González.

Green Corridors project greenlit for US $17B

Meanwhile, Nuevo León Governor Samuel García appeared at the recent North Capital Forum, where he extolled the virtues of an even more ambitious cross-border transportation project — the Green Corridors automated cargo shuttle.

The now-greenlit project will use autonomous container-vehicles to shuttle cargo between Monterrey and Laredo, Texas, along 250 kilometers of a dedicated elevated guideway free of other vehicles, cross-traffic, hijackers or blockages. It is a joint Mexico-U.S. investment requiring US $17 billion (of which US $11 billion have been put forward by Mexico).

García told Forum attendees that the viaduct will run parallel to the northern train route and the Monterrey-Laredo highway. Construction, he said, will start soon, with operations expected to begin by 2030.

During the North Capital Forum event, García said that one especially notable innovation of this shuttle is that cargo from across Mexico can arrive at a port in Monterrey, where cranes are used to “fish” the containers and load them onto the shuttle vehicles.

“The goal is to save money and deliver your product to Laredo in four hours,” García said.

With reports from Expansión