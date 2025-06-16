Foreign investment is up in a key nearshoring state, despite threat of US tariffs

Federal Economy Ministry data indicates that Nuevo León received nearly US $2.7 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through the first three months of the year, with the United States being the principal source of the funding.

The new investments in Nuevo León this year represent a 7% increase over the same three months last year, when the state attracted US $2.5 billion from January through March 2024.

U.S. companies were responsible for more than half the total — $1.45 billion — during this time period, according to the newspaper El Financiero. This figure represents 54% of all FDI in Nuevo León during Q1 of 2025 and is 134% greater than during the same quarter in 2024.

The Netherlands ranks second on the FDI list with more than $566 million in new investment from January-May 2025. Argentina is third with $221 million.

In all, the state attracted $32.7 billion in 2024 and, since Governor Samuel García took office in October 2021, Nuevo León has received roughly $73 billion in FDI. The new investment has created 361,500 new jobs in the state. Of the 348 projects funded by investment since 2021, 169 correspond to new developments and 179 were expansion projects.

According to the newspaper El Economista, the $2.7 billion in FDI in Nuevo León — 13% of the national total — was more than any other state in Mexico, coming in only behind the $11.8 billion FDI in Mexico City, which represents 55% of the national total.

Acting state Economy Minister Emmanuel Loo said an additional $9 billion of investments have been confirmed and will be formally announced in the coming weeks, adding that approximately $10 billion is on hold pending U.S. trade and tariff policy decisions.

The manufacturing industry is the No. 1 recipient of the investment, accounting for just over half of the total FDI, followed by commercial investments, financial services and insurance.

With reports from El Economista and El Financiero