Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Business
BusinessNews

Got 1 min? Tesla México picks CEO

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
Teresa Gutiérrez Smith X account page
Tesla México's new CEO is Teresa Gutiérrez Smith, who most recently served as an executive at Rappi. (Teresa Gutierréz Smith/LinkedIn)

Teresa Gutiérrez Smith, a former executive with Colombian company Rappi, has been appointed as CEO of Tesla México, which is building an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Nuevo León.

The Mexico City chapter of the Mexican Association of Women CEOs (AMMJE) announced Gutiérrez’s appointment on Tuesday.

A rendering of Tesla’s planned “gigafactory” in Nuevo León. (Tesla)

“We’re sure that this appointment marks the beginning of a new era for Elon Musk’s company,” said Zaira Zepeda, president of AMMJE in Mexico City.

She said that Gutiérrez, who was formerly Rappi’s CEO in Mexico, is a leader committed to “excellence, diversity, female empowerment and the vision of a sustainable future for the benefit of all.”

Musk, the world’s richest person, announced in March 2023 that Tesla would build a new “gigafactory” near Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León. He said in October that construction of the initial phase of the plant would begin in early 2024.

Tesla’s investment in the plant could be as much as US $10 billion, according to the federal government.

On her LinkedIn profile, Gutiérrez says she aims “to contribute to Tesla’s mission of creating a greener Latin America.”

Musk said last month that Tesla would build its planned US $25,000 “next-gen” model at the Nuevo León plant, which will use recycled water.

Several reports said Gutiérrez is replacing Françoise Lavertu as Tesla’s CEO, or country manager, in Mexico, but, according to Lavertu’s LinkedIn profile, she hasn’t worked for the EV manufacturer for years.

The new Tesla México CEO has a degree in chemical engineering from the Ibero-American University in Mexico City and an MBA from IPADE, the business school of the Pan-American University.

Gutiérrez previously worked at several companies including toy company Mattel, as a media and digital marketing director, and food and drink multinational Nestlé as strategic planning manager.

Her replacement as CEO of Rappi in Mexico is Iván Cadavid Silva, a former senior vice president with the company.

With reports from El Universal 

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Drivers plan national strike to protest highway insecurity

MND Staff - 0
The government has responded by saying it will increase National Guard presence on the most frequently targeted highways.

4 police officers charged with murder of young man in Veracruz

MND Staff - 0
Brandon Arellano Cruz was shot to death in his car outside his grandmother's house; locals attempted to lynch the officers and set fire to police vehicles.

A ‘citizens’ victory’: giraffe Benito welcomed to new home in Puebla

MND Staff - 0
The 3-year-old giraffe, who was previously living in a public park in Ciudad Juárez, has finally arrived safely at Africam Safari in Puebla.