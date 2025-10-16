Irish whiskey makers set their sights on Mexico’s ‘incredible’ growth potential

Representatives of the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) visited Mexico this past week, promoting links between Ireland and the 15th-largest economy in the world.

The IWA — self-described as “the representative voice … working to promote, protect and represent the Irish whiskey category globally” — sees Mexico as a market with “incredible scope for growth.”

The trade body views Mexico — “with a population of 130 million with a growing middle class, a strong and proud spirits tradition among its consumers and a natural affinity and friendship with Ireland” — as a “bright opportunity.”

That outlook has improved as Mexico has gained recognition as the presumptive Cocktail Capital of the World, especially after Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy was named the World’s Best Bar in 2024. The Handshake Speakeasy — located in the Zona Rosa neighborhood — “slumped” to second-best in this year’s world rankings but still retained its claim to Best Bar in North America.

In a speech at the biennial OriGIn conference in Morelia last week, the IWA lauded Mexico’s world-leading cocktail culture and praised the deep respect for spirits of provenance such as tequila and mezcal.

“As such, Mexico provides a natural stage for Irish whiskey to showcase its own heritage, quality and versatility,” Eoin Ó Catháin, director of the IWA said.

OriGIn is the Organization for an International Geographical Indications Network, a global NGO that campaigns for the legal protection of geographical indications (GIs). GIs are signs used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities, characteristics or a reputation essentially due to its origin. Tequila has GI status as do Irish whiskey, Irish Cream and Irish Poitín.

Irish whiskey exports surpassed US $1 billion last year, but trade relations with the U.S., its biggest market, have become tense due to tariffs imposed on the European Union by the Trump administration. As a result, producers are exploring other emerging regions for potential growth.

The IWA said Irish whiskey export value to Mexico has increased four-fold over the last four years, albeit from a low base.

“There is incredible scope for growth in our drinks exports to Mexico,” Ó Catháin told The Whiskey Wash magazine. “The IWSR (International Wine and Spirits Record), which tracks alcohol sales and trends worldwide, has identified Mexico as among the markets with the greatest potential.”

As part of its promotional campaign, the IWA hosted an Irish whiskey tasting on Oct. 13 at the Irish Ambassador’s residence in Mexico City. The event coincided with ongoing celebrations recognizing 50 years of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ireland.

