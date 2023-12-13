Got 1 min? Target rumored to be coming to Mexico

Heard any rumors about Target opening in Mexico? They’ve been swirling the past few weeks, ever since the U.S. retail giant posted six new job listings for positions in Mexico on LinkedIn.

The advertised roles, all based in Mexico City, suggest “a strategic push into the Mexican market,” according to Mexico Business News, which noted that the positions suggest Target is working on “establishing connections with national and local businesses before physical store openings.”

The positions are labeled as “on-site” and most involve finding, sourcing and managing vendors and manufacturers.

“As Senior Responsible Sourcing Manager, you will be part of the team that is developing the responsible sourcing oversight function that allows us to be a progressive force for good,” reads one job description.

The potential move by Target comes amidst a nearshoring boom in Mexico, with companies relocating to Mexico to be close to the United States market.

For Target, establishing a distribution center in Mexico could streamline international supply chains, reduce import and export costs, and enhance speed and efficiency in product delivery, Mexico Business News noted.

Target posted the want-ads three weeks ago and listed only “Mexico City Metropolitan Area” as the job location.

The store hasn’t confirmed anything or issued any further clarifying information.

Target is “one of the great attractions for Mexican tourists who go shopping” in the United States, the newspaper Milenio wrote. “From stationery to clothing, it offers a wide assortment of products.”

Target was founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1962 and is the No. 6 retail brand in the United States. All of its 1,956 stores are in the United States, after a 2013 attempt to expand into Canada with over 100 stores went belly up by 2015.

The stores in Canada were often outside favored shopping areas and didn’t match the customer experience in the United States, according to Harvard Business Review.

With reports from Milenio and Infobae