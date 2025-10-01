Wednesday, October 1, 2025
San Luis Potosí leads Mexico in Japanese investment, opens Tokyo office to attract more capital

By MND Staff
Ricardo Gallardo in a meeting
San Luis Potosí Governor Ricardo Gallardo recently made a working visit to Japan and opened up a state trade office with that country in his ongoing effort to atttract even more Japanese investment to his state. (Ricardo Gallardo/X)

The recent announcement by Japanese manufacturer Daikan that it plans to spend 7 billion pesos (US $380 million) on a third plant in San Luis Potosí is the latest confirmation of the Bajío state’s ability to attract more Japanese investment than any other Mexican entity.

In fact, Governor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, recently returned from a work trip to Japan, said he expects Japanese investment in San Luis Potosí to increase significantly as part of a broader strategy to attract new projects from Asia amid the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. He predicted that his state could attract at least 10 new investments in what remains of 2025, primarily from Japan.

Daikin plant in SLP
Daikin’s plan to add a third plant to its San Luis Potosí operations underscores the success that the state has had in attracting Japanese investment. (Daikin.com.mx)

Following a recent work trip in Japan, Gallardo said that a key component of the state’s strategy is the new San Luis Potosí Representative Office in Tokyo, the only such office maintained by any Mexican state. Its function is to facilitate bilateral relations and to attract Japanese capital.

According to Gallardo, the representative office will soon be able to serve more than 50 Japanese companies operating in San Luis Potosí. 

“Opening this office in Tokyo and strengthening our relationship with Japan will create opportunities for employment, development, and investment for the benefit of the people of San Luis Potosí,” Gallardo said, highlighting the cultural, academic, and economic benefits this initiative will bring.

He noted that during his visit in September, he held meetings with high-level officials and representatives from various organizations. These included the Japan External Trade Organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Mexican Embassy in Japan and corporations such as Zensho Holdings. 

These discussions were focused on investment projects in key sectors, including automotive, electromobility, agribusiness, and technology. Also discussed was the relevance of the Mexico-Japan Free Trade Agreement, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. 

Daikan’s third plant in San Luis Potosí is expected to create 3,500 jobs during its initial phase, with the potential to balloon to 6,000 jobs over the next two years.

With reports from Tu Interfaz, El Economista and El Sol de San Luis

