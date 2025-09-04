Latin America’s biggest Costco coming soon to Monterrey area

Costco is nearing completion of what it says will be its largest store in Latin America, occupying seven hectares in the municipality of Escobedo, part of the greater metropolitan area of Monterrey, capital of the northern state of Nuevo León.

After an estimated investment of US $100 million, the branch is scheduled to open in May 2026 in the La Encomienda neighborhood of Escobedo. It will feature 20,000 square meters of construction space, including a sales floor of 15,000 square meters that will display more than 5,000 products.

The parking lot will have capacity for more than 700 spaces across 35,000 square meters, and will house the country’s largest Costco gas station, equipped with 30 gas pumps. The gas station will also be the company’s first in Nuevo León.

The new branch will feature a Sushi Room, as well as such Costco standbys as a pharmacy, optician, hearing center and tire center.

Escobedo Mayor Andrés Mijes told Forbes that the project is aligned with President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Plan México.

“This development not only creates jobs, it also stimulates our local economy,” Mijes said. “We want the entire Monterrey Metropolitan Area to be proud of having the largest store in Latin America here.”

According to officials, Costco’s largest branch is set to create 350 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs, with the potential to exceed 3,000 jobs when factoring in the impact on transportation, supplies, and local businesses.

Costco executive Moisés Sáenz noted that the support from the local government was crucial in bringing the project to fruition.

“From the very beginning, we found a supportive government,” Saenz said. “They supported us with permits and project design to ensure we complied with all regulations.”

Beyond the economic benefits, local media has reported that the project could lead to improvements in urban infrastructure, such as road rehabilitation, expansion of public services and increased security.

Furthermore, its location near the Laredo Highway places the branch at a strategic logistical connection point, allowing quick access to industrial corridors, key highways and the United States border.

With reports from Forbes