With a new label, Economy Ministry relaunches ‘Made in Mexico’

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon relaunched on Wednesday the iconic “Hecho en México” (“Made in Mexico”) brand to boost production and consumption of Mexican-made goods.

Ebrard said the new-again label is part of Plan México, President Claudia Sheinbaum’s strategy to position the country among the top 10 world economies announced last month.

“The purpose of all these efforts is for Mexico to move forward, to overcome anything that comes our way, and to bring us together,” Ebrard said during the relaunch event.

The Economy Ministry manages the Hecho en México brand, which translates to Made in Mexico. Any producer that manufactures products in Mexico can register to use the official label at no cost. However, the products must be manufactured with 100% of its inputs originating in Mexico, and the manufacturing process must take place within Mexico.

Mexican designer Omar Arroyo Arriaga created the original brand image, adopted by Mexico in 1978, but it has been updated numerous times.

President Sheinbaum recently directed the Economy Ministry to promote the seal anew because, Ebrard told a meeting of business leaders on February 4, “first of all, we should start by recovering the pride of what is made in Mexico.”

Ebrard said that “Made in Mexico” seeks not only to boost and protect the national market but to propel Mexico’s global standing as a leader in advanced manufacturing and creative industries.

“When you get on a plane, whichever one you take, you will find that with each passing month and year, an increasing number of components are produced in Mexico,” Ebrard said.

The relaunch fits into one of Plan México’s many initiatives, which is to boost homegrown Mexican manufacturing, a strategy to boost GDP but also to reduce dependence on cheap goods from China currently flooding Mexico’s retail markets.

Mexico also recently updated its textile tariff rules to prevent exploitation by online retailers from China like Temu and Shein selling clothing in Mexico at what Ebrard has called “unbelievably low prices,” a trend that he implicated in the Mexican textile industry losing a total of 79,000 jobs in recent years.

Ebrard noted that he will travel to Washington on Thursday to meet with United States officials, and that he will bring the “Hecho en México” seal as a symbol of the country’s industrial and technological strength.

Head of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) Francisco Cervantes Días celebrated the initiative and highlighted the importance of raising national production at a time of readjustment in trade relations.

“We were exporters of imports. Now is time to get back on track and triple our capacity,” Cervantes stressed. “The Minister’s experience will be vital to moving Mexico forward in this new scenario.”

Meanwhile, the Mexican Association of Women Business Managers (AMMJE) assured that local consumption is an alternative to face external threats like the imposition of tariffs by the U.S.

Head of AMMJE Sonia Garza said that she trusts Sheinbaum’s government strategy to negotiate with Donald Trump’s office to avoid a trade conflict.

“We all have to join Plan México and the Hecho en México brand,” she said.

With reports from El Financiero and Reforma