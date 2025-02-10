Mexico ranks as one of world’s top 2025 investment destinations in PwC survey

Mexico is set to be one of the world’s top 10 investment destinations in 2025, according to the results of a survey by professional services company PwC.

For its 28th annual Global CEO Survey, PwC surveyed 4,701 company leaders across 109 countries and territories in late 2024.

One of the questions the CEOs were asked was: Which three countries or territories, excluding your own, will receive the greatest proportion of capital expenditure from your company in the next 12 months?

One in 20 CEOs mentioned Mexico, making it the equal eighth most-cited country.

Three in 10 CEOs said that the United States was among the three countries where their companies will invest the most in 2025, making it the world’s top investment destination.

The top 10 global investment destinations, according to those surveyed, is as follows:

United States: 30% of CEOs cited the country as one of their company’s top three investment destinations in 2025.

United Kingdom: 14%

Germany: 12%

China: 9%

India: 7%

France: 7%

United Arab Emirates: 6%

Australia: 5%

Singapore: 5%

Mexico: 5%

Mexico is seeking to attract more nearshoring investment as it attempts to capitalize on what has been described as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to attract foreign capital.

As part of the ambitious Plan México economic roadmap presented last month, Mexico is seeking to boost domestic manufacturing production in order to reduce reliance on imports from China and other Asian countries.

Foreign direct investment in Mexico has been strong in recent years, but the majority of money has been reinvestment of profits by companies that already have a presence here rather than new investment. That could change in coming years as a significant number of foreign companies have announced investment plans for Mexico, but have not yet acted on those plans.

The outlook of Mexican CEOs

PwC surveyed 75 CEOs in Mexico for its most recent Global CEO Survey. The company summarized their views in the Mexico chapter of its survey report.

The survey found that just 31% of CEOs in Mexico are confident that their company’s revenue will increase in the next 12 months. That percentage is seven points lower than the 38% of CEOs around the world who expect their companies’ income to increase this year.

A majority of Mexican CEOs see macroeconomic volatility, inflation and geopolitical conflicts as major challenges for their companies this year.

Almost three-quarters of Mexican CEOs — 74% — said their companies were vulnerable to macroeconomic volatility, compared to a 70% overall result among the survey participants.

Inflation is trending down, but 62% of CEOs in Mexico said their companies were susceptible to higher prices, while 52% expressed concern about geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Half of the Mexican CEOs said their companies were vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks, which have targeted companies, and federal and state governments, in Mexico in the past.

Mexico News Daily