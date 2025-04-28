Oaxaca Aerospace unveils first 100% Mexican-made aircraft

Mexican manufacturing company Oaxaca Aerospace has announced plans to bring the first-ever 100% made-in-Mexico aircraft, the Pegasus PE-210A, to market by next year.

“We will begin manufacturing the first aircraft based on [clients’] orders, to be delivered within 12 months,” Raúl Fernández, president of Oaxaca Aerospace, said during the aircraft’s official presentation at the Mexican Aerospace Fair (Famex) 2025, held at the Santa Lucía Air Base in Mexico City last week.

According to the company, the Pegasus PE-210A will sell for US $3 million, representing 30% of the cost of similar aircraft on the international market.

“It will be able to perform missions very similar to those of a Texan model, but with much more affordable acquisition and operating costs,” Fernández said.

According to executives at Oaxaca Aerospace, the design phase alone required an investment of nearly US $30 million.

The Pegasus PE-210A, intended for tactical, surveillance and recreational use, is a two-seat aircraft featuring a tandem cockpit configuration where passengers are seated one behind the other. It has an operational range of 1,600 kilometers, and can attain speeds of approximately 388 km/h. Its maximum flight duration will be five hours.

The project required 14 years of research and development carried out by a team of 25 individuals. Various national and international institutions collaborated in the plane’s development, including the National Polytechnic Institute, the Aeronautical University of Querétaro, the Polytechnic University of Madrid, and the National Institute for Aviation Research in the United States, which provided specialized technical support.

At Famex, the Mexican company also revealed details of another project under development: the Pegasus P-400T, a prototype geared toward advanced tactical missions and light attack operations. This model will feature an engine of up to 600 horsepower, reinforced retractable landing gear, and the Garmin G1000 avionics system.

The company explained that the P-400T will be able to carry light weapons according to customer requirements and will be compatible with emerging propulsion technologies, such as the use of hydrogen as an alternative fuel.

Manuel Pérez Cárdenas, executive advisor to the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), said in a press conference that Oaxaca Aerospace has the potential to capture up to 1% of the global light aircraft market, which would represent an annual demand for approximately 50 units.

Founded in 2011, Oaxaca Aerospace had one goal in mind: designing and manufacturing aircraft entirely in Mexico. The family-owned company, headquartered in the southern state of Oaxaca, was driven by the vision and resources of the Fernández Group, which opted for national innovation without resorting to large investors or foreign capital.

“We’ve already fulfilled the dream; the plane is already flying,” Fernández said. “Now comes the second challenge: mass production.”

