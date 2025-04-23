Sheinbaum inaugurates the 2025 Mexican Aerospace Fair showcasing industry’s ascent

President Claudia Sheinbaum inaugurated the 2025 Mexican Aerospace Fair on Tuesday, the sixth edition of a major event aimed at promoting trade, investment and job creation in Mexico’s growing aerospace industry.

The fair, taking place this year at Military Air Base No. 1 in Santa Lucía, México state, is regarded as the most important aeronautical security and defense event in Mexico and will run through April 26.

Participating in the 2025 Aerospace Fair are 337 companies, 48 countries, 20 air forces, 10 Mexican states, 18 municipalities, 12 universities and six aerospace organizations. Also on site are 67 domestic aircraft and six United States Air Force combat planes.

During her speech, Sheinbaum pointed out that the Mexican aerospace industry is valued at over US $11.2 billion, with the potential to reach $22.7 billion by 2029.

“Mexico ranks among the top five countries for foreign investment in the aerospace industry, and is the twelfth largest exporter of aerospace components globally,” the president said.

She added that by the end of Q2 of 2024, 386 manufacturing companies in the sector were operating in Mexico across 19 states. Currently, Mexico hosts 370 specialized plants that overall generate 50,000 direct jobs and 190,000 indirect jobs, she noted.

Head of the Mexican Aerospace Fair Committee, Disraeli Gómez Herrera, emphasized that the annual event forms part of Plan México — Sheinbaum’s economic project to support Mexico’s development as one of the world’s largest manufacturing hubs — as it seeks to position the country as a global leader in aerospace manufacturing and technology.

Querétaro in the Bajío region and Baja California are the states that have attracted the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the aerospace industry, concentrating 24.3% and 20.1%, respectively.

Oaxaca, one of the participating states at the fair, announced it will present the vocational training programs in technology offered in the state’s eight regions, as well as promote the development of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Interoceanic Corridor (CIIT).

Finally, Gómez added that the Mexican Army’s “Guerreros Águila” (Eagle Warriors) jump team will make its first official appearance at this fair.

With reports from Quadrantin Oaxaca