Wednesday, April 23, 2025
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

Sheinbaum inaugurates the 2025 Mexican Aerospace Fair showcasing industry’s ascent

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
President Sheinbaum
The Aerospace Fair, inaugurated by President Sheinbaum on Tuesday, has attracted participants from 337 companies and 48 countries.(Presidencia/Cuartoscuro)

President Claudia Sheinbaum inaugurated the 2025 Mexican Aerospace Fair on Tuesday, the sixth edition of a major event aimed at promoting trade, investment and job creation in Mexico’s growing aerospace industry.

The fair, taking place this year at Military Air Base No. 1 in Santa Lucía, México state, is regarded as the most important aeronautical security and defense event in Mexico and will run through April 26.

President Sheinbaum tours the Aerospace Fair with Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla. In her opening remarks, the president said the value of Mexico’s aerospace industry could more than double from US $11.2 billlion to $22.7 billion by 2029.(Presidencia/Cuartoscuro)

Participating in the 2025 Aerospace Fair are 337 companies, 48 countries, 20 air forces, 10 Mexican states, 18 municipalities, 12 universities and six aerospace organizations. Also on site are 67 domestic aircraft and six United States Air Force combat planes.

During her speech, Sheinbaum pointed out that the Mexican aerospace industry is valued at over US $11.2 billion, with the potential to reach $22.7 billion by 2029.

“Mexico ranks among the top five countries for foreign investment in the aerospace industry, and is the twelfth largest exporter of aerospace components globally,” the president said. 

She added that by the end of Q2 of 2024, 386 manufacturing companies in the sector were operating in Mexico across 19 states. Currently, Mexico hosts 370 specialized plants that overall generate 50,000 direct jobs and 190,000 indirect jobs, she noted. 

Head of the Mexican Aerospace Fair Committee, Disraeli Gómez Herrera, emphasized that the annual event forms part of Plan México — Sheinbaum’s economic project to support Mexico’s development as one of the world’s largest manufacturing hubs — as it seeks to position the country as a global leader in aerospace manufacturing and technology.

Querétaro in the Bajío region and Baja California are the states that have attracted the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the aerospace industry, concentrating 24.3% and 20.1%, respectively. 

Oaxaca, one of the participating states at the fair, announced it will present the vocational training programs in technology offered in the state’s eight regions, as well as promote the development of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Interoceanic Corridor (CIIT).

Finally, Gómez added that the Mexican Army’s “Guerreros Águila” (Eagle Warriors) jump team will make its first official appearance at this fair.

With reports from Quadrantin Oaxaca

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
sewage has been flowing into the Tijuana River from Mexico for years, contaminating beaches in Southern California

EPA demands Mexico act to end long-standing Tijuana River sewage crisis

MND Staff - 0
"We don't want the 70% solution or the 90% solution. ... We all need to be on the same page on the 100% solution," the EPA administrator said.
hurricane season in Campeche, Mexico

How many hurricanes are forecast for Mexico in 2025?

MND Staff - 0
The tropical cyclone season in Mexico is quickly approaching, and some coastal cities can expect storms as early as May 15.
Sanitation worker hoists garbage bags into truck in Los Cabos

Garbage, taxes and fiestas: Los Cabos takes on cruise season

Chris Sands - 0
From tackling tons of Spring Break trash to negotiating with the cruise industry and staging annual traditional celebrations, it takes a lot to keep Los Cabos running.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC