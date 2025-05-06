Wednesday, May 7, 2025
ODATA inaugurates US $3B data center campus in Querétaro

MND Staff
Membes of the ODATA team and local officials celebrate the opening of a new data center in Queretéro.
ODATA’s new facility cements Querétaro as a leading hub for data center infrastructure in Mexico. (Raúl Parra/X)

Data center company ODATA has started operations at its US $3 billion campus in the Bajío state of Querétaro.

The company is working out of the first completed facility on its still under construction DC QR03 campus in the PyME Industrial Park, southwest of Querétaro city, the state capital. 

The initial phase of the facility was energized in February, delivering 200 megawatts (MW) to the electrical system and primarily serving cloud services and artificial intelligence customers.

Once fully operational, the new campus will have a total capacity of up to 300 MW of information technology power.

ODATA CEO Ricardo Alário said in a press release that the new facility already has three hyperscale customers, calling it “an essential interconnection hub for Querétaro and Mexico.”

Acknowledging energy availability as a persistent industry challenge, ODATA is moving forward with an expansion that will add an additional 400 MW, one of the largest initiatives of its kind in Mexico, according to trade and investment publication Mexico Now.

Over the weekend, ODATA also unveiled Aligned’s patented Delta Cube cooling system, which is purpose-built for adaptive data centers. Instead of pushing cold air into the data hall, it removes heat in the racks, reducing energy consumption. 

The Delta Cube design “accommodates both new data centers and retrofit facilities, improving the efficiency of existing infrastructure.”

ODATA is a subsidiary of Plano, Texas-based Aligned Data Centers, which describes itself as a data center infrastructure technology company offering colocation and build-to-scale data center solutions to cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers.

Aligned acquired ODATA — founded in 2015 by Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investments and based in Sao Paulo — in May 2023. The acquisition made Aligned a significant player in the Latin American data center market.

Aerial view of train construction between Querétaro and CDMX
Booming times: In addition to the new data center, Querétaro will soon have a train connection to Mexico City. (Presidencia/ Cuartoscuro)

ODATA opened its first Mexican facility in May 2022 with an investment of US $79 million in the same Querétaro industrial park where its new campus is located. That facility provides data center services, including managed colocation and build-to-suit projects, across Latin America. 

The QR03 operation reinforces Querétaro as one of the most important data center infrastructure hubs in the country. The new facility adds to a growing wave of investments in the region by technology giants such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft.

Querétaro is currently home to 15 data centers with cumulative investments of over US $12 billion since 2009, and state officials reportedly expect to add at least 20 more in the coming years.

Alário said Querétaro’s strategic location allows it to serve both the Mexican and U.S. markets, where there are energy restrictions in certain regions.

With reports from Cluster Industrial, El Economista and Mexico Now

