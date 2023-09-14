Thursday, September 14, 2023
 
Business
BusinessNews

Peso bounces back, gaining 3% on US dollar in a week

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexican pesos
The peso went from 17.6 to the US dollar one week ago, to 17.08 this Thursday afternoon.

What a difference a week can make.

One US dollar was worth 17.6 pesos at the close of trading last Thursday and there was talk that the USD:MXN rate could go to 18 in the short term.

But at 1 p.m. Mexico City time this Thursday, one greenback was trading at 17.08 pesos, a depreciation of 3% in the space of a week.

The peso’s improved position comes after gains against the greenback on four consecutive days this week. According to a Reuters report, the peso has rallied on expectations that the United States Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening cycle has come to an end.

The Fed is due to make its next interest rate decision next week, and will have to consider fresh data that shows that annual inflation in the United States rose to 3.7% in August from 3.2% in July.

Analysts cite the Bank of Mexico’s high benchmark interest rate – currently 11.25% – and the significant difference between that rate and that of the Fed (5.25%-5.5%) as one factor that has benefited the peso this year.

Banco de México building
Mexico’s central bank has kept the benchmark interest rate high all year, which is one reason for a stronger peso according to experts. (Archive)

Strong incoming flows of foreign capital and remittances are among the other factors cited. The peso reached its strongest level of 2023 – and in almost eight years – in late July when it was trading at 16.62 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings on Wednesday increased its forecast for 2023 economic growth in Mexico to 3.1% from 2.5% in June. The rating agency anticipates that Mexico’s GDP will expand 1.8% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025.

As for inflation in Mexico, the annual headline rate has declined every month since February, reaching 4.64% in August, its lowest level since early 2021.

With reports from Reuters and Aristegui Noticias 

Have something to say? If you'd like to share your opinion or perspective on what you've just read, please consider sending a letter to the editor by visiting this page. Or if you'd prefer to engage with our community of readers, check out our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. We look forward to hearing from you!

Plane on the runway of a Mexican airport

US restores Mexico’s aviation safety rating to Category 1

MND Staff -
Mexican airlines will again be allowed to add new flights to the United States, over two years after being downgraded to Category 2.

7 award-winning boutique wineries you should know in Guanajuato

Lydia Carey -
Guanajuato is now home to many excellent wineries. Here’s a quick list of some of the area’s best wine experiences.

How much is Tesla going to invest in Nuevo León?

MND Staff -
Nuevo León Governor García mentioned a much higher figure than the original estimated investment of US $5 billion at an event on Monday.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC