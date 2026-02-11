Retail chain Coppel to invest US $830M, open 80 new stores

Grupo Coppel plans to invest over 14.3 billion pesos (US $830 million) this year, the company’s CEO, Diego Coppel Sullivan, announced on Monday.

The Mexican retail firm will use the funds to expand its commercial infrastructure, strengthen its technological capabilities and increase the share of renewable energy use in its operations.

“This investment reflects our commitment to the country and allows us to continue moving toward our goal of consolidating a more agile omnichannel platform and fulfilling our purpose of improving the lives of millions of Mexican families,” said Sullivan.

The funding forms part of an 80-billion-peso ($4.6 billion) 2026-2030 transformation plan, announced in June 2025.

The investment will be divided as follows:

43% for commercial infrastructure (6.2 billion pesos / $360 million)

31% for technological transformation (4.5 billion pesos / $260 million)

26% for energy transition (3.6 billion pesos / $210 million)

The financing is expected to support the creation of 2,500 direct jobs in 2026, adding to Grupo Coppel’s existing workforce of over 130,000 and consolidating the company’s position as one of the top 10 employers in Mexico.

The firm will remodel almost 100 branches and distribution centers, as well as open more than 80 new stores, to reach 2,000 stores across Mexico by the end of the year.

Certain stores will be tailored to focus on specific product lines, with the opening of motorcycle dealerships and fashion-focused stores, to strengthen and diversify the product and service offerings.

Coppel’s modernization plans

Investment in technological transformation will help Coppel to improve its digital platform and incorporate artificial intelligence solutions in logistics and supply chain management to improve customer experience.

The firm expects digital sales to contribute 20% of its total sales by the end of the decade.

The expansion of Coppel’s digital capabilities will also enhance its financial service offerings for the more than 12 million customers of its banking institution, BanCoppel.

In support of a green transition, Coppel aims to increase the contribution of renewable energy to the running of its operations to 30% by 2030, through investments in solar panels across 900 buildings. It also aims to deploy a fleet of over 1,100 hybrid and electric vehicles by this time.

