Mexico’s business elite presents President Sheinbaum with a US $40 billion investment package

Mexico’s top tier business leaders have presented President Claudia Sheinbaum with a package of 38 proposed investments for 2026 that could exceed US $40 billion and go a long way toward meeting the investment goals of the administration’s Plan Mexico.

The proposal came during Thursday’s annual end-of.the.year luncheon at Mexico City’s Kaluz Museum with the president and the Mexican Business Council (CMN), consisting of the crème de la crème of Mexican empresarios. CMN members in attendance included Carlos Slim (Telmex), Emilio Azcárraga (Televisa), Germán Larrea (Grupo México), Claudio X. González (Kimberly Clark), Daniel Servitje (Bimbo) and Eduardo Tricio Haro (Lala).

Details of the individual projects were not given, but they are known to be focused on infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, commerce, mining and services. Sheinbaum said that further details regarding the projects would be announced at Monday’s mañanera, the president’s daily morning press conference.

The president received the proposal warmly but did point out that a mixed investment scheme would have to be sought for such projects as roads, ports, airports and trains in order to maintain government authority. That would involve a combination of public and private financing.

At the same time, Sheinbaum is said to have pledged to halve the implementation of regulations for opening businesses, reducing the timeframe from 2.5 years to one year in order to generate economic growth.

With reports from El Economista