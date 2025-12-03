Visiting Singapore president announces plans for his nation’s first embassy in Mexico

The Republic of Singapore will open its first official embassy in Mexico in 2026, Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced this week in a joint statement with Mexico.

Singapore’s resident embassy in Mexico will be only its second in Latin America, after its office in Brazil, which opened in 2012. Mexico established a resident embassy in Singapore in 1990.

Agradecemos la visita a México del presidente de Singapur, Tharman Shanmugaratnam (@Tharman_S). Hablamos de las grandes oportunidades de nuestra relación económica, comercial, cultural y académica.https://t.co/z5L2ZxFTzw pic.twitter.com/xS3k89VvDl — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) December 2, 2025

Shanmugaratnam made the announcement during a state visit to Mexico from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the nationss.

President Claudia Sheinbaum and her Singaporean counterpart reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining the flow of trade and investment between Mexico and Singapore.

Trade and investment should be further strengthened with Mexico’s expected ratification of the Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which was signed in January 2022. Neither Mexico nor Colombia have yet ratified the agreement, which came into effect in Chile and Peru in May this year.

At present, Mexico has a trade deficit with Singapore. In 2024,its imports from Singapore totalled US $2.2 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in Mexican exports, according to data from Mexico’s Economy Ministry.

Sheinbaum lauded the growing interest from Singaporean companies in investing in Mexico, especially in those sectors highlighted in her national development strategy, Plan México, such as technology and innovation, ports, and oil and gas.

The two leaders emphasized their interest in strengthening collaboration in the digital sphere and they aim to facilitate the potential exchange of knowledge and experiences.

During the visit, the two presidents witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding on cooperation on coral reef restoration and international cooperation for development.

President Shanmugaratnam also invited President Sheinbaum to conduct a state visit to Singapore at a mutually convenient time.

With reports from Infobae and Bloomberg Linea