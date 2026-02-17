Tuesday, February 17, 2026
HomeBusiness
BusinessNorthern Border Zone

US $115M Sonora project joins growing catalog of made-in-Mexico EVs

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Beyond Movilidad Compartida
BMC plans to present a functional prototype at the 39th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition in Long Beach, California, in June. (Beyond Movilidad Compartida)

Mexico’s electric future is taking shape in the northern state of Sonora where local businessmen have invested US $115 million in a “Made in Mexico” electric car that is scheduled to be unveiled in four months.

The private-sector initiative Beyond Movilidad Compartida (Beyond Shared Mobility), or BMC, this week announced plans to present a functional prototype at the 39th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition in Long Beach, California, in June.

BMC intends to create synergies with other companies and institutions so as to “accelerate the learning curve” in Mexico, while taking advantage of the value chain around the Ford plant in Sonora.

Its producers say the vehicle is intended to be a customized solution that can be adaptable to the specific needs of the customer. As such, the goal is that it can be fitted for last-mile deliveries, passenger transport or a hybrid of both.

The car is being developed by Beyond Borders Automotive Mexico and, in addition to protecting the environment, it aims to boost the state economy by generating jobs and supporting dozens of local suppliers.

The project also aligns with the federal government’s Plan México economic development initiative, which, among other things, seeks to incentivize national manufacturing production.

The first model, a ShowCar, was presented in late January to demonstrate the basic features that the functional and commercial prototype will have, such as inclusive design and the latest safety technology.

The initiative is part of the Sonora Sustainable Energy Plan, which aims to promote a transition to electromobility and technological innovation. It also emphasizes the development of a green industry so that Sonora can become “a national and international benchmark in energy matters.”

Other Mexican electric cars in production include “Olinia,” an electric mini-vehicle developed to improve urban mobility, which the government hopes to unveil during the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup. 

It will be available in three models: one for personal mobility, one for neighborhood use, and one for last-mile delivery. Its price will range between 90,000 and 150,000 pesos (US $5,252 to $8,712).

The “Totally Tlaxcalan” five-seater car has been in development since 2023 and 80% of its parts are being produced in the state of Tlaxcala. It will have a range of up to 50 km per charge and will be priced around 100,000 pesos.

With reports from Expansión, El Universal and El Financiero

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The facility, to be built near Topolobampo, will produce approximately 1.8 million tonnes of blue methanol and 350,000 tonnes of green methanol per year.

Transition Industries set to break ground on US $3.3B methanol plant in Sinaloa

MND Staff - 0
When the methanol plant begins operations in 2029-2030, it is expected to be the largest ultra-low carbon chemicals facility in the world, according to Transition Industries.
Juan Ramón de la Fuente and Dominic LeBlanc

Mexico, Canada announce joint economic action plan for a post-USMCA future

MND Staff - 2
"Robotics, drones, artificial intelligence, vaccines, new technologies and medicine, everything can be done," said Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who described Canada as a "very reliable partner for Mexico."
Salma Hayek with Culture Minister Claudia Curiel de Icaza and President Claudia Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum, joined by Salma Hayek, unveils tax incentive to boost film industry

MND Staff - 0
The 30% income tax credit aims to boost Mexican cinema, particularly independent productions, while diversifying content, promoting works in Indigenous languages and ensuring more transparent use of resources.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC