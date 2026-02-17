US $115M Sonora project joins growing catalog of made-in-Mexico EVs

Mexico’s electric future is taking shape in the northern state of Sonora where local businessmen have invested US $115 million in a “Made in Mexico” electric car that is scheduled to be unveiled in four months.

The private-sector initiative Beyond Movilidad Compartida (Beyond Shared Mobility), or BMC, this week announced plans to present a functional prototype at the 39th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition in Long Beach, California, in June.

BMC intends to create synergies with other companies and institutions so as to “accelerate the learning curve” in Mexico, while taking advantage of the value chain around the Ford plant in Sonora.

Its producers say the vehicle is intended to be a customized solution that can be adaptable to the specific needs of the customer. As such, the goal is that it can be fitted for last-mile deliveries, passenger transport or a hybrid of both.

The car is being developed by Beyond Borders Automotive Mexico and, in addition to protecting the environment, it aims to boost the state economy by generating jobs and supporting dozens of local suppliers.

The project also aligns with the federal government’s Plan México economic development initiative, which, among other things, seeks to incentivize national manufacturing production.

#BMC presenta su #ShowCar, primer paso hacia un vehículo eléctrico desarrollado en #Sonora Hermosillo, Sonora; 23 de enero de 2026.— Beyond Movilidad Compartida (BMC) presentó su ShowCar, un prototipo no funcional que materializa la visión de un proyecto de vehículo eléctrico… pic.twitter.com/hN1Qy2cpuH — ElCesarFraijo (@CesarFraijo2) January 23, 2026

The first model, a ShowCar, was presented in late January to demonstrate the basic features that the functional and commercial prototype will have, such as inclusive design and the latest safety technology.

The initiative is part of the Sonora Sustainable Energy Plan, which aims to promote a transition to electromobility and technological innovation. It also emphasizes the development of a green industry so that Sonora can become “a national and international benchmark in energy matters.”

Other Mexican electric cars in production include “Olinia,” an electric mini-vehicle developed to improve urban mobility, which the government hopes to unveil during the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup.

It will be available in three models: one for personal mobility, one for neighborhood use, and one for last-mile delivery. Its price will range between 90,000 and 150,000 pesos (US $5,252 to $8,712).

The “Totally Tlaxcalan” five-seater car has been in development since 2023 and 80% of its parts are being produced in the state of Tlaxcala. It will have a range of up to 50 km per charge and will be priced around 100,000 pesos.

With reports from Expansión, El Universal and El Financiero