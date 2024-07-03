Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeBusiness
Business

Nearshoring prompts developer Thor Urbana’s purchase of 9 industrial parks

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
An aerial view outside an industrial park with many containers parked on the paved parking lot.
One of the nine industrial parks in Coahuila that the Mexican commercial/residential property developer Thor Urbana recently bought to take advantage of Mexico's nearshoring phenomenon. (Thor Urbana)

The Mexican real estate investment and development firm Thor Urbana announced the acquisition of nine industrial park properties in Saltillo and Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, which is said is part of its strategic growth plan to invest in the industrial real estate sector.

The purchases — which add more than 1.6 million square feet (148,644 square meters) to Thor Urbana’s real estate portfolio — come at a time when the Mexican industrial sector is recording historic growth thanks to nearshoring. 

A luxury outdoor dining area overlooking a pool in the Montage, a luxury site in Los Cabos.
Thor Urbana is known in Mexico for owning malls and other commercial properties like the Montage hotel in Los Cabos, seen here. Before the Coahuila purchase, Thor Urbana owned about 30 hectares of industrial property in Guanajuato, acquired in 2023. (Thor Urbana)

The vast majority of Thor Urbana’s properties to date are hotels and residential properties and large shopping destinations, including Mexico City’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, the Landmark residential/commercial property complex in Guadalajara, and The Harbor mall in Mérida and the Puerto Marina Cancún mall.

However, with the nearshoring trend, more than 60 million square feet of land in Mexico became industrial property in 2023, demonstrating an increasing demand for industrial and logistics spaces in the country that Thor Urbana seeks to take advantage of.

“The future is industrial!” Thor Urbana said in a statement about its Coahuila purchases on their social networks last week. 

In December, Thor Equities founder and Chairman Joseph Sitt told Bloomberg that Mexico has become the alternative to China and currently represents a “golden” opportunity for investment. 

Mexico’s proximity to the United States and its competitive workforce has turned Mexico into an attractive place for companies seeking to optimize their operations and reduce supply-chain risks. 

In that same Bloomberg interview, Sitt also highlighted Mexico’s “sophisticated” advanced manufacturing capacity — a sector that Thor Urbana said last week in a statement that it is looking to strengthen. 

“Offering flexibility, proximity, key locations and an institutional-quality operation will allow Thor Urbana to enhance business networks for the manufacturing and logistics sectors,” the company said in a statement. 

According to Mexico’s Economy Ministry (SE), Mexico saw 20.3 billion of FDI in 2024’s first quarter, which was a 9% increase over the first quarter of 2023. It was also the highest first-quarter FDI amount for Mexico since it began keeping records in 2006, according to the SE. 

Thor Urbana has a portfolio of more than 2.7 million square meters across the country, in cities such as Saltillo, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Playa del Carmen, Cancún, Mérida, Metepec, Los Cabos, Tulum, San Luis Potosí, Tijuana, and Riviera Nayarit, among others. 

The firm was born in 2012, the result of a joint venture between real estate development firm Thor Equities and GFA, one of Mexico’s leading firms in the real estate and development industry. Today, the company has over 20 projects in Mexico and Latin America.

With reports from El Economista and Expansión.

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Jorge Guajardo

5 questions about China’s impact on US-Mexico trade: An interview with Jorge Guajardo

MND Staff - 0
Mexico's longest-serving ambassador to China shares his insights on how Mexico should approach trade policy and how to protect Mexican industry.
Data center

Google announces first data center region in Mexico

MND Staff - 0
The new cluster of data centers is expected to begin operations in 2025 and will support the company's cloud computing business.
A glass with Coca Cola poured into it

No more fizz? How a steelworks strike puts carbonated beverage production at risk

MND Staff - 0
The strike began in late May at the ArcelorMittal steelworks in Michoacán, and is having downstream affects on various industries nationwide.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC