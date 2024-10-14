Monday, October 14, 2024
HomeBusiness
BusinessEl Bajío

Walmart Mexico breaks ground on a new AI-powered warehouse in Guanajuato

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Walmart Mexico plans to invest on a new warehouse powered by AI
State officials and company executives pose for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Walmart distribution center, called CEDIS Bajío. (Gobierno de Guanajuato)

With an estimated US $500 million investment, Walmart has laid the first stone of a new artificial intelligence-powered warehouse in Silao (Guanajuato), in central Mexico.

“This investment represents jobs, progress, and opportunities for our Guanajuato families,” state Governor Libia Dennise García wrote on her official X account. “Thank you very much, Walmart Mexico, for trusting Guanajuato. I’m sure we will continue to work together.

The new distribution center will serve over 600 stores and clubs in Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas. It will create 1,044 permanent jobs, according to reporting by the newspaper El Economista.

A warehouse with the highest levels of automation in all of Latin America

Ignacio Caride, CEO and Director of Walmart Mexico and Central America, said that the upcoming distribution center reiterates the company’s commitment to the state, automation and simplification.

“Customers and partners will save money,” Caride said at the event.

The new warehouse, featuring an AI-powered robotic technological platform, will cover 9.5 hectares of built area within a 45-hectare property.

Walmart store façade in El Bajío regio, central Mexico.
Walmart Mexico boasts over 2,700 stores nationwide and employs more than 230,000 people. (Doctor Dragon 2000/Wikimedia Commons)

“This distribution center will feature one with the highest levels of automation in all of Latin America,” said Gastón Weinstein, a senior executive at Walmart Mexico.  He also explained that Walmart Mexico will incorporate the same technologies used in the United States, due to its partnership with Symbotic, a robotic warehouse automation company based in Massachusetts.

Walmart Mexico began operations in Guanajuato almost three decades ago. It owns 143 stores, a portfolio which includes Walmart stores as well as Bodega Aurrerá and Sam’s Club.. Its expansion plans include new stores in the Guanajuato municipalities of Salamanca, Apaseo el Grande and Cortazar.

Walmart Mexico boasts over 2,700 stores nationwide and employs over 230,000 people, across the country.

With reports from El Economista, Mexico NOW and Forbes México

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Sheinbaum inaugurating preliminary studies for the Mexico-Querétaro train line

Construction on Mexico City-Querétaro passenger train line to begin in 2025

MND Staff - 1
Once completed, the passenger train will connect both cities within an estimated one hour and forty minutes.
Palm trees around a pool at sunset

The best All-inclusive resorts in Puerto Vallarta

MND Staff - 0
From five-star escapes to boutique locations steps from downtown, Jalisco's crowning jewel has no shortage of great all-inclusive resorts.
Portraits of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

Finance minister meets with JPMorgan and BlackRock CEOs in New York

MND Staff - 0
The finance minister met with two top American executives as the Sheinbaum administration seeks to jumpstart investment in Mexico.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC